Fundraising event to celebrate Lied Center’s Las Vegas roots

Lincoln Journal Star photographer Justin Wan contributed our January L Magazine cover photo of (from left) Viva Lied Vegas fundraising event co-chairs Jill Davis (at left) and Leslie Wright with Bill Stephan, Lied Center executive director, under the Lied Center's marquee.

The Lied Center for Performing Arts was the first institution in Nebraska to benefit from the legacy of former Omaha auto salesman and eventual Las Vegas real estate investor Ernst Lied. Since without those Las Vegas investments there might not be a Lied Center, the Friends of Lied decided to host their first-ever Las Vegas-themed fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 4. Four stages of live entertainment are planned. Learn more in Clover Frederick’s cover story on pages 14-15.

The 12th annual Starry Nights Christmas tree festival and fundraiser, “Walk Through the Trees,” returned to Gateway Mall and raised over $75,000 to cover increasing food and shelter needs this winter for the homeless. Pastor Tom Barber, CEO at the People’s City Mission, said the move a few years ago from the former arena location with a gala event to the walk-though event at the mall actually brings in more people and funds to support the homeless shelters. See more details in my story on pages 6-7.

I brought my family to another holiday-themed fundraiser, Zoo Lights Powered by LES, earlier this month. The Lincoln Children’s Zoo adds a new light feature each year, and this year’s combination of 1,000 light blossoms, architectural fixtures, vines and 3D shapes that light up timed to holiday music did not disappoint. This is the first year the entire zoo has been decorated with lights for the event – a total of over 500,000! You can still see Zoo Lights through Dec. 30 (except Christmas Day). See our coverage on pages 8-9 for details.

A fashion fundraiser covered in this issue is Project Funway, which raised $30,000 for Fresh Start, a transitional shelter for women experiencing hopelessness and homelessness in and near Lincoln. See details on page 10.

Also in this issue, you’ll find a Q&A with an inspiring woman, Staci Hass of Nelnet (page 13), a story about the “Superstructure on 4” sculpture at the Sheldon Museum of Art (page 16), planning a garden during winter (page 17), a review of Asian Fusion restaurant (page 19), a trip to Scotland distilleries (pages 20-21) and “Dr. Photo” John Keller’s tips for carrying photo equipment while traveling (pages 22-23).

