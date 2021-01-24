Food Bank campaign eyes new distribution center

Our February cover features (from left) Marilyn Moore, capital campaign chair; Scott Young, executive director, Food Bank of Lincoln; Craig Gies, partner with BIC Construction; and Liz Bavitz, architect/principal at Sinclair Hille Architects. This group has been instrumental in the Food Bank’s capital campaign and planning to build a new 50,000-square-foot distribution center near the airport interchange in northwest Lincoln to increase efficiency and output. Learn more in Jodi Fuson’s cover story on pages 14-15. We thank John F. Keller for shooting this month’s cover photo.
New column
I am pleased to introduce a new column by Randy Bretz of Leadership Lincoln about “boomerang” people – those who were born and raised in Lincoln, moved away for one opportunity or another, then returned home because they missed living in Lincoln. These people have been in positions of authority in Washington D.C., led businesses in far-flung places around the country, represented our country in cities and towns scattered across the globe, and been involved in organizations doing wonderful things for people in some of the most challenging places. Then they returned to Lincoln. We begin this column by featuring Kirsten (Swanson) Wilder on page 5.
Getting out
If you’re experiencing an itch to travel and want to do so safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, you’ll be interested in our story about the Sisters on the Fly organization that empowers women through outdoor activities. Having retired after 38 years as a University of Nebraska-Lincoln extension educator, joining the organization gave Lincolnite Anita Hall the chance to go places and do things she always wanted to experience.
Founded in 1998 by two sisters, today the sisterhood has over 12,000 members with chapters in every state. Hall found the club to be more than just new outdoor experiences after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and discovered support through the camaraderie of co-travelers. See Jim Winnerman’s story on pages 20-21.
If you’d rather stay close to home and enjoy photographing nature and wildlife, see photographer John Keller’s Ask Doctor Photo column about photos he shot in and around Lincoln. Whether photographing through a window or venturing out to Pioneers Park or Holmes Lake, you’ll find a variety of wildlife. Beyond our city limits, Spring Creek Prairie and Branched Oak State Recreation Area are great locations to hike and find various species to photograph. See pages 22-23.
You’ll find these and many other stories in this issue about living the good life in Lincoln.
I appreciate your ideas
