Food Bank campaign eyes new distribution center

Our February cover features (from left) Marilyn Moore, capital campaign chair; Scott Young, executive director, Food Bank of Lincoln; Craig Gies, partner with BIC Construction; and Liz Bavitz, architect/principal at Sinclair Hille Architects. This group has been instrumental in the Food Bank’s capital campaign and planning to build a new 50,000-square-foot distribution center near the airport interchange in northwest Lincoln to increase efficiency and output. Learn more in Jodi Fuson’s cover story on pages 14-15. We thank John F. Keller for shooting this month’s cover photo.

New column

I am pleased to introduce a new column by Randy Bretz of Leadership Lincoln about “boomerang” people – those who were born and raised in Lincoln, moved away for one opportunity or another, then returned home because they missed living in Lincoln. These people have been in positions of authority in Washington D.C., led businesses in far-flung places around the country, represented our country in cities and towns scattered across the globe, and been involved in organizations doing wonderful things for people in some of the most challenging places. Then they returned to Lincoln. We begin this column by featuring Kirsten (Swanson) Wilder on page 5.

Getting out