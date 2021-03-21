Ethel S. Abbott’s legacy continues through her foundation

In addition, Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosted its annual Wish Ball via Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 20, with the theme “Hope is Essential.” Thanks to generous sponsors and viewers, this event raised over $108,000, which will be used to grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses right here in Nebraska. See the details and photos on pages 6-7.

The Helping Hands Auction, an annual fundraiser coordinated by United Way Women in Philanthropy, also went virtual this year due to the pandemic. The 14th annual event raised $44,000 to provide diapers and winter clothing for children and families in need right here in Lincoln and Lancaster County. See the details on page 8.

Nearly 700 donors came together to raise over $1 million for early childhood education during the third annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day on Feb. 12, Abraham Lincoln's birthday. See that article on page 9.

Dining

Need some new ideas for family-sized take-out meals? See what Billy’s, Florio’s and Parker’s Smokehouse offer in Larry Kubert’s restaurants feature story on pages 18-19.

You’ll find these and many more stories about local leaders, art, photography, gardening, golf and more in this issue of L Magazine. Thanks for reading!

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0