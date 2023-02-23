Lincoln Journal Star staff photographer Kenneth Ferriera contributed our March L Magazine cover photo of (from left) Greg Otto; Malindi Gabelhouse, associate director of Mosaic in Southeast Nebraska; Miley Lewis; and Nic Batterton, executive director, at Mosaic’s new location at 5631 S. 48th St., Suite 500.

This nonprofit organization empowers people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through support and advocacy. Learn the stories of Miley Lewis and Greg Otto, who both found meaningful assistance through Mosaic’s services.

“We see people as unique, beloved and important,” says Batterton. “We listen to their hopes and dreams and goals. We are here to give voice to those who so desperately need it … to provide a caring community that will help provide full, meaningful lives – on their own terms – to people like Greg and Miley.”

See more details in writer Mary Kay Roth’s cover story on pages 14-15.

We feature another nonprofit, Larksong Writers Place, on pages 16-17. Larksong’s mission is to help shape the next generation of Midwestern writers and inspire people to create a better world through writing and storytelling. It does this through online and in-person writing events, workshops and book launches.

Larksong often hosts Nebraska authors, as well as authors from neighboring states and around the world, with the goal of cultivating a writing community here in Nebraska with connections that reach far beyond the state.

Around town

Nearly 1,000 guests attended the Viva Lied Vegas event, which raised over $120,000 to support the performing arts. The Friends of Lied transformed the Lied Center for Performing Arts into “Las Vegas” for one night with four stages of live entertainment and 21 gaming tables on two levels, where guests tried their hands at blackjack, craps, roulette and other casino games. The event also included cocktails, dinner on a fully decorated Main Stage, speakers, and live and silent auctions. See our coverage on pages 6-7.

In our visual arts feature this month, L. Kent Wolgamott writes about the “What is Landscape?” exhibition that runs through March in Kiechel Fine Art’s first-floor gallery. The show features a myriad of artists and multiple media – from painting to ceramics, photography, etchings and digital prints. See for yourself on pages 18-19.

This month’s Inspire Q&A highlights Sarah Wischhof of Union Bank & Trust (page 13).

And more …

Does winter have you in a mood to travel? Check out Jim Winnerman’s story about a tour of Patagonia and South America (pages 20-21).

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.