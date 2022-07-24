Clay Naff to retire, leaving a legacy of literacy

Photographer Charles Haacker contributed our August cover photo of Clay Naff, who plans to retire later this year after serving 16 years as executive director of Lincoln Literacy, helping immigrants and refugees from around the world find a future in Lincoln.

Naff, who lived in three countries before age 10 and once worked as a news correspondent in Japan, has expanded Lincoln Literacy’s reach with new programs during his stint as executive director. Read all the details in our cover story on pages 14-15.

And speaking of leadership, Dr. Anitra Warrior, the 2021 Inspire Woman of the Year, shares her insights on page 13.

Fun at fundraisers

The first of five summer Brews at the Zoo fundraisers took place June 18 at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. In addition to after-hours viewing and encounters with over 400 animals, 1,000 adults age 21 and over enjoyed craft beers and ciders from local breweries and cideries, brats and burgers, and live music. If you missed the first two Brews at the Zoo events, additional opportunities are scheduled for July 30, Aug. 20 and Sept. 10. See more details and our coverage of the first event on pages 6-7.

The annual Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run event at Antelope Park raised funds and awareness of School Community Intervention & Prevention (SCIP), which works with schools by providing tools and resources to address behavioral health issues that impact children, adolescents and their families. See more on pages 8-9.

Junior League of Lincoln and Rotary 14 Foundation celebrated milestone anniversaries with fundraisers. See details on pages 10-11.

Venturing out

If you’d like to try a new dining experience, check out Lincoln’s only Burmese cuisine at High Peak Asian Restaurant. Larry L. Kubert reviews its offerings on pages 20-21.

And if you like Scotch whisky, Certified Whisky Ambassador Mark Feit says Oban Distillers Edition is a step above the norm (see page 23).

Art lovers will want to take a tour of outdoor sculptures owned by the Sheldon Museum of Art, which are placed across the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Be sure to bring and follow along with L. Kent Wolgamott’s story and my photos on pages 16-17.

If you’re seeking a new travel destination, check out Jim Winnerman’s story about Provincetown, Massachusetts on pages 18-19.

And if you just want to get a grip on a good golf swing and read some golf news, see John Mabry’s column on page 22.

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.