We thank photographer John F. Keller for contributing our April L Magazine cover photo of Robert Rook juggling multiple scripts at the TADA Theatre.

During Rook’s 35-year directing career in Lincoln, he’s joined forces with more than 600 actors, produced works on nearly every local stage and collaborated with his share of nationally known producers.

On the set of “South Pacific,” Rook met his future wife and production mate, Cris. A music major, she has been musical director for more than 250 shows and has appeared in lead and supporting roles in his productions.

Being asked to direct both regional and national premieres is a feather in Rook’s directing cap. See all the details and more photos in Jodi Fuson's cover story on pages 14-15.

Around town

Over 700 guests attended the first Russ’s Wine and Food Experience in three years Feb. 24 at Embassy Suites. The event raised over $30,000 to support performing arts at the Lincoln Community Playhouse.

“Our last event was on Feb. 28, 2020, and the world shut down after that due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Marty Jarvis, marketing director for B&R Stores, said at the event. “We’re happy people can come out and enjoy themselves again here tonight.”

Over the years, Russ's Market has contributed over $460,000 to the Playhouse – an extraordinary show of support from a local business to a local arts organization. See my story and son John’s photos on pages 6-7.

In our visual arts feature this month, L. Kent Wolgamott writes about the exhibition “X: A Decade of Collecting,” which showcases Sheldon Museum of Art's top 2012-22 acquisitions. The story tells how many of the museum’s major acquisitions were purchased through study of an artist, having patience and striking into the market when the right affordable piece went up for sale.

“The Chicago Art Institute can see something and buy it. We can’t do that,” said Sheldon Director and Chief Curator Wally Mason. ”We have to get it at the right time.” See the details and photos on pages 16-17.

And more …

Larry L. Kubert reviews Vic’s Pizza, a southeast Lincoln restaurant that offers an outside-the-box menu. Meatasaurus Rex, anyone? Learn all about it and multiple other options on pages 22-23.

Are you getting the itch to travel? Check out Susie McMullen Bruning’s story about a tour of Iceland (pages 18-19).

And this month’s Inspire Q&A highlights UNL student and community service extraordinaire Alaa Ismail (page 13).

