Nonprofits are often-misunderstood powerhouses that quietly change the world every day for the better. In Lincoln, Cause Collective helps local nonprofits make an even greater impact by collaborating for advocacy. See the details and more photos in our cover story on pages 14-15.

Around town

Some people might call it a “dog and pony show,” since pony tricks were a new activity at this year’s I Love My Dog Expo March 25-26 at the Lancaster Event Center. Attended by 3,000 people and more than 2,000 dogs, the event raised $30,000 for Domesti-PUPS, a nonprofit that trains and provides therapy and service dogs to people with disabilities. Learn more about Domesti-PUPS and its new leader Merri Hackbart, along with event activities and photos in our coverage on pages 6-7.

The 12th annual Run for the Bridges hosted 78 people and more than a few four-legged friends who trudged through freezing rain, mud and slush March 11 for an adventure in Wilderness Park. The money raised will be donated to the Lincoln Parks Foundation during Give to Lincoln Day to maximize matching funds earmarked specifically for Wilderness Park bridges. See my photos and coverage on page 8.

Other fundraisers covered in this issue include Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra’s “Music from the Heart” gala event (page 10) and Arts for the Soul’s “Sing from the Heart” dessert concert and charity fundraiser that will benefit the Gathering Place (page 11).

With the Lincoln city election set for May 2, debates across the country on voting rights and continuing assaults on democracy, “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith,” an exhibition at the Nebraska History Museum, could not be better timed or more resonant. See L. Kent Wolgamott’s story about the exhibition and photos on pages 16-17.

And more …

Larry L. Kubert reviews H.F. Crave, a northeast Lincoln restaurant operated by a husband-and-wife team with a menu that all starts with beef from Hollenbeck Farms. See the story on page 20.

This month’s Inspire Q&A women’s leadership profile highlights Katherine Warren, chief operations officer at KidGlov (page 13). And Brian Reetz returns with his “Coffee with …” column, interviewing Randy Hawthorne, champion of nonprofits and community servant extraordinaire (page 12).

