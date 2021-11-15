Bartle leaves a legacy of community development, Bartle Fund

Other incoming and outgoing leaders

Also in this edition, you can learn about Troy Gagner, who puts a community development twist on the arts (see details on page 16). We also detail Arbor Day Foundation CEO Matt Harris’s accomplishments in a Q&A format (page 17) and his plans to step down Jan. 26 after seven years of growing the foundation.

Around town in autumn

My son John joined me in covering Boo at the Zoo, which drew 17,885 guests, including 8,755 young trick-or-treaters, at the Lincoln Children's Zoo Oct. 26-30. Next up: Zoo Lights Powered by LES Nov. 26-Dec. 30. Proceeds from both events directly support the zoo and its animals. See details and John’s photos on pages 8-9.

You’ll also find in this edition more fundraisers, news in the visual and performing arts, dining out and much more.

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com. I’m away from my work phone while working from home until the Journal Star’s new building in the Telegraph district is ready, but if you prefer to call me at 402-473-2644, I do check my messages. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.

