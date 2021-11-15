Bartle leaves a legacy of community development, Bartle Fund

Photographer Kelly Burken contributed our December cover photo of Barbara Bartle on the terrace of her apartment at University Towers. Retiring at year’s end after 11 years as president of the Lincoln Community Foundation, Bartle leaves a legacy of community development work and the Barbara Bartle Forever Fund.
Since she became LCF’s president in 2010, the number of donor funds more than quadrupled, assets tripled and Give to Lincoln Day was born – a campaign that has now raised more than $40 million for Lincoln-area nonprofits. The Foundation also facilitated the wildly successful community-building efforts of Lincoln Vital Signs and Prosper Lincoln. Not a bad track record!
Community leaders see Bartle as a visionary driven by decency, wisdom, fortitude and a deeply rooted work ethic. I have found that to be true while working with her during my 10 years as L Magazine’s editor. Bartle, meanwhile, sees herself as a small-town girl who has worked hard to make a difference. She envisions a community foundation as the heart of a city – the intersection of public, private, nonprofit and philanthropy, supporting Lincoln’s needs. An example is the COVID-19 Response Fund, a collaborative effort with LCF, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County – resulting in more than $1.2 million of donations for 66 nonprofits on the frontlines.
See many more details in retired Journal Star staffer Mary Kay Roth’s cover story on pages 14-15.
Other incoming and outgoing leaders
Also in this edition, you can learn about Troy Gagner, who puts a community development twist on the arts (see details on page 16). We also detail Arbor Day Foundation CEO Matt Harris’s accomplishments in a Q&A format (page 17) and his plans to step down Jan. 26 after seven years of growing the foundation.
Around town in autumn
My son John joined me in covering Boo at the Zoo, which drew 17,885 guests, including 8,755 young trick-or-treaters, at the Lincoln Children's Zoo Oct. 26-30. Next up: Zoo Lights Powered by LES Nov. 26-Dec. 30. Proceeds from both events directly support the zoo and its animals. See details and John’s photos on pages 8-9.
You’ll also find in this edition more fundraisers, news in the visual and performing arts, dining out and much more.
I appreciate your ideas
I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com. I’m away from my work phone while working from home until the Journal Star’s new building in the Telegraph district is ready, but if you prefer to call me at 402-473-2644, I do check my messages. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.