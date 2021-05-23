An unprecedented community award after an unprecedented year

On the cover, Lincoln Community Foundation Board President Kim Robak (left center), LCF President Barbara Bartle (right center), and LCF board and staff members present the Charity Award to representatives of the Mayor’s office, who received the award on behalf of the entire Lincoln community in the LCF Garden.

Because of all the people and organizations in the community that came together and responded in unprecedented ways to the COVID-19 crisis, this year’s Charity Award was presented to the Lincoln community instead of an individual.

As Bartle noted, “There are so many stories of neighbors coming together during uncertain times to take care of each other. You volunteered, made masks, started community conversations, bought local, and donated to provide basic needs with our goods and our philanthropic dollars. For this, we are honored to present the 2021 Charity Award to the entire Lincoln community.”

In 2020, a record-setting $21.1 million was granted to 1,184 nonprofit organizations through the LCF. See more details in our cover story on pages 14-15. We thank Ken Ferriera, Journal Star photographer, for shooting our June cover photo.

