An unprecedented community award after an unprecedented year

On the cover, Lincoln Community Foundation Board President Kim Robak (left center), LCF President Barbara Bartle (right center), and LCF board and staff members present the Charity Award to representatives of the Mayor’s office, who received the award on behalf of the entire Lincoln community in the LCF Garden.
Because of all the people and organizations in the community that came together and responded in unprecedented ways to the COVID-19 crisis, this year’s Charity Award was presented to the Lincoln community instead of an individual.
As Bartle noted, “There are so many stories of neighbors coming together during uncertain times to take care of each other. You volunteered, made masks, started community conversations, bought local, and donated to provide basic needs with our goods and our philanthropic dollars. For this, we are honored to present the 2021 Charity Award to the entire Lincoln community.”
In 2020, a record-setting $21.1 million was granted to 1,184 nonprofit organizations through the LCF. See more details in our cover story on pages 14-15. We thank Ken Ferriera, Journal Star photographer, for shooting our June cover photo.
In-person events are returning
With COVID-19 numbers declining in Lincoln and Lancaster County, in-person fundraising events are returning. Precautions are thankfully still being taken to keep everyone safe, and it feels great to attend these events once again! Upcoming June events are listed on Party Planner page 12, which returns this month for the first time since the pandemic began in spring 2020.
The annual I Love My Dog Expo, a fundraiser for Domesti-PUPS, took place April 17-18 at the Lancaster Event Center. And even though attendance was about half the number of people and dogs seen in a normal year, the event still raised nearly $20,000 for Domesti-PUPS. See our coverage on pages 8-9.
The annual Walk for Freedom, which raises awareness of the need to fight sex trafficking in Lincoln and across Nebraska, returned April 24 after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The pandemic caused a significant increase in local sex trafficking, according to Paul Yates, executive director of I’ve Got a Name. See my coverage of the Walk for Freedom on pages 6-7.
10 years!
One more note: This edition marks my 10th anniversary as L Magazine’s editor, a role I still thoroughly enjoy. It has been quite a ride! Thanks to you, our amazing, energetic and generous community, for keeping the stories interesting and making all the efforts worthwhile.
I appreciate your ideas
I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.