$2.1M campaign will make Wilderness Park more accessible

On the cover, from left, are Bradley Brandt, Lincoln Parks Foundation chair; Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird; and Adam Hintz, Friends of Wilderness Park president, on the suspension bridge south of the Old Cheney Trailhead at Wilderness Park.
This summer, the City of Lincoln and those two nonprofits are partnering to lead a $2.1 million campaign to fund improvements to Wilderness Park like signage, safe bridges and kiosks at the trailheads. The goal is to make the park more accessible to the hikers, cyclists, bird watchers, horseback riders and other park visitors who find solace and peace in Lincoln’s wildest park. Wilderness Park’s dense forest, meadows and creek beds also protect Lincoln from serious flooding.
See the details on the campaign and planned improvements in our cover story on pages 14-15. We thank Gwyneth Roberts, Journal Star photographer, for shooting our August cover photo.
Outdoors around town
Lincolnites have a plethora of outdoor entertainment opportunities this summer. My wife ReNae, son John and I enjoyed the return of Brews at the Zoo on June 26 – the first such fundraiser at the zoo since August 2019. Canceled by COVID-19 in 2020, the event brought over 1,000 adults who enjoyed craft beers, ciders, live ‘80s music by the AM/FM band and after-hours looks at 400-plus animals, including new areas of the zoo’s phase two expansion. If you missed the first event, you have three more opportunities this summer. See our coverage on pages 6-7.
ReNae and I also enjoyed attending the debut performance of the American Ballet Theater’s “ABT Across America” tour at Pioneers Park. In celebration of the ability to gather once again to see performing arts, the Lied Center presented the performance for free, welcoming people from Lincoln and beyond to enjoy a beautiful evening of the amazing ballet performance under the stars. See page 18 for more details.
Speaking of parks, see pages 16-17 to learn about William T. Van Dorn, the namesake of Lincoln’s Van Dorn Park, and the park’s history. A 100th anniversary celebration of the park is coming up Aug. 8, which you’ll also learn about in the story.
And last but certainly not least, I welcome the addition of monthly visual art stories in L Magazine written by Journal Star entertainment writer and columnist L. Kent Wolgamott. Kent begins his series with a review of Janis Mars Wunderlich’s “Turbulence” exhibition at Lux Center for the Arts on pages 19 and 23.
I appreciate your ideas
I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.