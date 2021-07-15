$2.1M campaign will make Wilderness Park more accessible

On the cover, from left, are Bradley Brandt, Lincoln Parks Foundation chair; Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird; and Adam Hintz, Friends of Wilderness Park president, on the suspension bridge south of the Old Cheney Trailhead at Wilderness Park.

This summer, the City of Lincoln and those two nonprofits are partnering to lead a $2.1 million campaign to fund improvements to Wilderness Park like signage, safe bridges and kiosks at the trailheads. The goal is to make the park more accessible to the hikers, cyclists, bird watchers, horseback riders and other park visitors who find solace and peace in Lincoln’s wildest park. Wilderness Park’s dense forest, meadows and creek beds also protect Lincoln from serious flooding.

See the details on the campaign and planned improvements in our cover story on pages 14-15. We thank Gwyneth Roberts, Journal Star photographer, for shooting our August cover photo.

Outdoors around town