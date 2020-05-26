Downey’s legacy: advocating for animal welfare and adoptions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our cover features Bob and Sheri Downey with their 10th boxer, SamE, whom they adopted from the Capital Humane Society in 2012. Downey became president and CEO at CHS on Sheri’s birthday, Jan. 30, 1984, and he will retire on their 41st wedding anniversary, June 30, after a 36-plus year career at the Society.

Downey has been a local champion in raising awareness for animal welfare and making pet adoptions mainstream. Early on, he testified before the Nebraska Unicameral to help make dog and cock fighting illegal in Nebraska. Former State Sen. Don Wesely helped pass legislation making both a felony.

Downey makes weekly appearances on channels 10/11 and on radio to introduce pets available for adoption.

One of his most ambitious and successful projects was bringing the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center (also on the cover) to fruition. The center added 15,000 square feet, enabling the Society to hold animals longer and adopt more of them out.

Downey will hand the leash to Shannon Martin-Roebuck, who officially takes over as new president and CEO July 1. See more details in Jodi Fuson’s cover story on pages 12-13. We thank John F. Keller for shooting this month's cover photo.

