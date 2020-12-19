COVID-safe travel: See Art Deco buildings in South Miami Beach, Florida

Yet by the late 1960s, the area that now boasts 13 districts on the National Register of Historic Places was slated for total demolition. In fact, many buildings did crumble under the weight of a wrecking ball, as developers planned for high-rise hotels to replace the unique buildings in an area that had deteriorated into a rundown neighborhood with crime and drugs prevalent.

Early in the 1970s, just before redevelopment began in earnest, Barbara Baer Capitman relocated to Miami when her husband took a job as a professor at Florida International University. Since the 1930s, she had enjoyed a passion for anything Art Deco, and together with like-minded supporters in her new hometown, they founded the Miami Preservation League in 1977 with an objective of saving the remaining Art Deco architecture. Soon they successfully had one square mile of South Beach declared the nation's first 20th century National Historic District, and the cornerstone had been laid for area preservation.

As a result of Capitman’s successful preservation efforts, in the 1980s the area architecture became a popular backdrop for fashion industry photography. In the same period, the television show “Miami Vice” attracted nationwide attention when it aired from 1984 through 1989. Soon developers were investing in South Beach and restoring the pastel-hued boutique hotels to their original style.