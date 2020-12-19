COVID-safe travel: See Art Deco buildings in South Miami Beach, Florida

The colorful kaleidoscope of 800 Art Deco buildings in South Miami Beach, Florida, is celebrated throughout the world as the largest concentrated collection of this unique architecture.
While modeled on the European Art Deco movement that began in Paris in 1925, the South Beach Art Deco version enjoys its own style. Many buildings feature nautical embellishments like portholes and chrome railings. Stucco on the exterior, they incorporate streamlined curves, and ancient exterior motifs featuring ziggurats at the roofline and racing stripes in sets of three, with the architectural details highlighted by a palette of pastel colors.
Eyebrow windows, which employ a cantilevered projection jutting out above each window, provide protection from the sun and are also a common element.
Mostly clustered close together, these reminders of a bygone era have been the magnet responsible for turning this community of 80,000 people into an entertainment destination featuring hundreds of clubs and boutique hotels.
The prosperity the area enjoys can be traced to a catastrophic, property-damaging hurricane in 1926. It roared ashore and led to a loss of as many as 800 people, while 40,000 others were left homeless. Development of the area as a tourist destination had begun just before the storm, and when building resumed and continued until 1943, about two dozen architects worked together to design Art Deco structures that complimented each other.
Yet by the late 1960s, the area that now boasts 13 districts on the National Register of Historic Places was slated for total demolition. In fact, many buildings did crumble under the weight of a wrecking ball, as developers planned for high-rise hotels to replace the unique buildings in an area that had deteriorated into a rundown neighborhood with crime and drugs prevalent.
Early in the 1970s, just before redevelopment began in earnest, Barbara Baer Capitman relocated to Miami when her husband took a job as a professor at Florida International University. Since the 1930s, she had enjoyed a passion for anything Art Deco, and together with like-minded supporters in her new hometown, they founded the Miami Preservation League in 1977 with an objective of saving the remaining Art Deco architecture. Soon they successfully had one square mile of South Beach declared the nation's first 20th century National Historic District, and the cornerstone had been laid for area preservation.
As a result of Capitman’s successful preservation efforts, in the 1980s the area architecture became a popular backdrop for fashion industry photography. In the same period, the television show “Miami Vice” attracted nationwide attention when it aired from 1984 through 1989. Soon developers were investing in South Beach and restoring the pastel-hued boutique hotels to their original style.
The addition of Lummus Park directly across Ocean Avenue from the Art Deco Historic District, and the installation of several miles of lushly landscaped walking and biking paths alongside the beach provide space for enjoyable social-distant outdoor activities during the pandemic.
Even the lifeguard towers on the beach have been rebuilt to become elaborate and colorful Art Deco functional art, and today function as an unusual display of creativity.
New buildings are allowed in South Beach, but they must be what local ordinances refer to as “sympathetic infill.” That means their appearance cannot pretend to be original Art Deco buildings, yet their architecture must blend seamlessly into the streetscape.
There is no guarantee another hurricane similar to the one that came ashore in 1926 will not make landfall once again. “We could lose it all overnight,” says Julie Fornary, a volunteer tour guide with the Miami Preservation League.
Tours:
The Miami Preservation League continues to offer informative two-hour outdoor walking tours during the pandemic. Masks and social-distance guidelines are followed. See https://mdpl.org/tours/.
The Art Deco Welcome Center on Ocean Drive also offers walking tours with masks and social-distance guidelines followed. There is a gift shop and museum at the center. See mdpl.org/welcome-center/.
