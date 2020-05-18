Coffee with (via Zoom) … Noah and Chloe Gose of The Wildwoods

What is the biggest challenge about what you do together?

Chloe: It’s figuring out how to afford all of the instruments we want to own and how we can afford to tour full time after graduation. Two married musicians whose only source of income is from playing or teaching music is a bit of a struggle sometimes. We have had to figure out how to be creative and frugal with our money to be able to afford the type of life we want to live and all the adventures we have gone on/plan to go on. We often joke that our lives would be so much easier if we each had separate spouses with full-time, well-paying jobs to support us when we are on the road! However, jokes aside, we have always been able to figure out life and its many challenges together, and that’s one thing that I love and appreciate about playing music with Noah.

Noah: The biggest challenge would have to be the stress of getting a steady income once we graduate from UNL. We love living this kind of musician lifestyle, but it can be trying at times to be frugal with our money to make it work. Our plan once we graduate is to tour around the country full time to hopefully build a bigger following. So many things could go wrong, but we're willing to put in the blood, sweat and tears to make it happen!

How are you adjusting in this era of COVID-19?