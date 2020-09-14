Coffee with … Precious Loving-Afuh

What is your favorite part of Lincoln and why?

I mainly grew up in Lincoln and always felt it was a safe place. I love the south side and grew up not far from the Capitol and Hazel Abel Park. My siblings, cousins and I used to visit the Capitol and roam around for hours exploring and pretending. I would walk through the South and Sheridan area neighborhoods admiring the large historic homes with awe.

Now that I am older and have the means to branch out more, I have developed a love for the many hidden gems that Lincoln has to offer. I drive around often to explore and admire town acreages, homes that are in the country or in secluded areas such as Branched Oak, Silver Springs, Black Forest Estates, Edenton, Iron Gate, Cardwell Woods/Reserve or Country Acres. I am working on obtaining my realtors license, and since Lincoln is rapidly growing, I try to keep up with newly developed areas as well – subdivisions such as The Bridges, Waterford Estates and Firethorn.

Is there something that people don’t know about you?