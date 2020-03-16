Coffee with … AshLea Allberry

What’s the most rewarding part about what you do, at work and in the community?

Building relationships, inside my career and within the community, is the most rewarding part of what I do. My career and community relationships have developed over time to be deeply rooted and very special to me. In my role at Nanonation, there is a healthy mix of working alongside a terrific group of very talented people, whom I call friends, as well as working with rich client brands on highly complex and interesting projects. In my opinion, deeply rooted relationships are valuable regardless of where they originate. Also, watching people and organizations grow and transform is rewarding. I love being able to go into a situation, create solutions, and leave whatever it is in a better place.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What is the biggest challenge about what you do?