Coffee with … AshLea Allberry

AshLea Allberry is an information technology leader who has served in many operational and organizational capacities within software product and services firms. She is the chief operating officer at Nanonation Inc., a Lincoln-based digital marketing firm. In her role, she leads company operations, product development, and is involved in leading the firm’s strategic vision.
Prior to joining Nanonation, Allberry was part of the executive team at Xpanxion, a UST Global company. At that time, she focused on developing rural outsourcing centers, marketing, human resources and public relations. As a result of rapid growth of the business model, Allberry was able to co-found a small subsidiary company, which is fully operational today as part of the larger organization.
Outside of her career, Allberry is involved throughout the Lincoln community in a variety of capacities. She is the co-founder of two organizations focused on women in business and community. Further, she is past president of the board of directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln, serves on the board for the Nebraska Council on Economic Education, and is an active member of Rotary Club #14. Those organizations, among many other community involvement initiatives, are important to Allberry.
She and her husband Tate have a daughter, Kate, and son, Burke, and enjoy spending time with them. AshLea received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
What’s the most rewarding part about what you do, at work and in the community?
Building relationships, inside my career and within the community, is the most rewarding part of what I do. My career and community relationships have developed over time to be deeply rooted and very special to me. In my role at Nanonation, there is a healthy mix of working alongside a terrific group of very talented people, whom I call friends, as well as working with rich client brands on highly complex and interesting projects. In my opinion, deeply rooted relationships are valuable regardless of where they originate. Also, watching people and organizations grow and transform is rewarding. I love being able to go into a situation, create solutions, and leave whatever it is in a better place.
What is the biggest challenge about what you do?
As I am sure is true for so many others, balancing time between family, career and community is always challenging – especially since each individually could take all of the available hours in a day. I try diligently to be sure each is in line with their respective importance, but the reality is, things become unbalanced at times and we have to readjust. I care so deeply about everything I am involved in and the people who are a part of my life, so making sure I am representing each well, and giving each priority my best, is what I strive for each day.
What is your favorite part of Lincoln and why?
Lincoln has been so good to us. When we moved here nearly eight years ago, we were welcomed with enthusiasm and a genuine interest in helping us connect with the community. Our first interaction, outside of work, was with Lincoln’s Young Professionals Group. From there, we plugged in to several other community organizations and met some of our dearest friends along the way. I absolutely love how Lincoln supports initiatives and truly gets behind them. I had the opportunity to start two women’s organizations alongside other female leaders. RISE Lincoln and 100s of Women Who Care were both grassroots efforts that resulted in impressive involvement, to the tune of thousands of women. While we are surrounded by other strong communities, I am not sure others would have supported us the way Lincoln did. I have been personally empowered and supported, and as a result, it is pretty simple for me to do the same in a variety of capacities. Finally, Lincoln is without a doubt a fabulous place to live, work and raise a family. I am so thankful we chose Lincoln and Lincoln chose to invest in us.
Is there something that people don’t know about you?
After graduating from UNK, we lived in Nebraska, Georgia and Iowa, all within a two-year period. Our careers took us to each of those states, but in the end, we could not wait to return to Nebraska!
How do you take your coffee?
Well, ideally in latte form with either almond or oat milk. But honestly, I will drink coffee all day long in any form.