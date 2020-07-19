Coeur d’Alene: Travel in pandemic times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Six months ago, in a devious plot to celebrate my birthday in style, I convinced two friends to buy plane tickets to Seattle. The tickets were reasonable, the request was not, because I was basically asking my friends to spend five costly days vacationing with me on my personal whim.

“So, let me get this straight,” my friend Pennie asked. “This isn’t just your special day, but your special week? In another location? For your birthday?”

“Yes,” I replied.

They agreed anyway, because that's what good friends do.

Then the world came to a halt. COVID-19 hit like a tidal wave; businesses closed, people sheltered at home, and the travel industry came to a standstill. Our original plan of flying to Seattle and boating to the San Juan islands dissipated into thin air, as well as all the reservations. Watching the grim reports, I figured I’d be spending my birthday at a local hotel, sipping bottles in the mini-bar and eating packaged peanuts and Chinese take-out while watching re-runs of “Friends.”

By mid-May, though, the situation looked hopeful as COVID-19 case numbers descended and states opened up. But unfortunately, Seattle was still in stage two of its opening, and the San Juan islands were closed.