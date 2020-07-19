Coeur d’Alene: Travel in pandemic times

Six months ago, in a devious plot to celebrate my birthday in style, I convinced two friends to buy plane tickets to Seattle. The tickets were reasonable, the request was not, because I was basically asking my friends to spend five costly days vacationing with me on my personal whim.
“So, let me get this straight,” my friend Pennie asked. “This isn’t just your special day, but your special week? In another location? For your birthday?”
“Yes,” I replied.
They agreed anyway, because that's what good friends do.
Then the world came to a halt. COVID-19 hit like a tidal wave; businesses closed, people sheltered at home, and the travel industry came to a standstill. Our original plan of flying to Seattle and boating to the San Juan islands dissipated into thin air, as well as all the reservations. Watching the grim reports, I figured I’d be spending my birthday at a local hotel, sipping bottles in the mini-bar and eating packaged peanuts and Chinese take-out while watching re-runs of “Friends.”
By mid-May, though, the situation looked hopeful as COVID-19 case numbers descended and states opened up. But unfortunately, Seattle was still in stage two of its opening, and the San Juan islands were closed.
So we pivoted: My friend Scott in Washington state suggested traveling four hours east from Sea-Tac to a resort called Coeur d’Alene in northern Idaho, named for a native American tribe that once lived there. Coeur d’Alene was in a stage four opening, and the web images included forested mountains surrounded by a curvaceous 30-mile lake, backdropped by stunning blue skies and crystalline water, and home to almost any outdoor adventure.
Gripping my bottle of hand sanitizer, we booked hotel rooms.
Manned with our masks and wipes, we packed our hiking boots, sunscreen and swimsuits, and boarded a plane that was about 30 percent full. After a non-stop flight into Seattle, we were whisked away by Scott, who drove us into Idaho, entering a mountainous paradise carved from repeated flooding and glaciers.
Coeur d’Alene is a pristine, lakeside resort, lined by lush green hillsides and brimming with boutiques, restaurants and coffee shops. In early June, the temperatures reminded me of Colorado, with nights hovering in the 50-degree range that begged for sweatshirts. We stayed at the Coeur d’Alene resort, which boasted full amenities including a spa and golf course (famous for its floating green), and resided right on the water with stunning views of the lake at sunset.
We hiked the Mineral Ridge National Recreational Trail our first morning. An intermediate three-mile loop, it’s an outdoor adventure for all ages that included perfect vistas of the lake and the surrounding area. Having sufficiently burned enough calories, we treated ourselves by having large cappuccinos and scones at the Coeur d’Alene coffee shop, which sported COVID-19 outdoor-friendly seating complete with gas firepits, and followed it with shopping and a seafood dinner at Anthony’s that night.
One of the greatest advantages of Coeur d’Alene is the easy accessibility to outdoor activities within a close vicinity. One of its most famous hikes, Tubbs Hill, is right outside the resort’s door, with striking views of the lake, and if you’re lucky, sightings of bald eagles.
At the hotel marina, we rented a speedboat for the afternoon, taking advantage of the warm weather to navigate the lake and eat lunch in an outdoor cove restaurant called Shooters.
But I’d be remiss if I didn’t expel the heart-pounding hilarity and comedy of four middle-aged persons zip lining with Timberline Adventures. If you get the chance, do not pass up the opportunity to do the seven-line course, which includes a final rappel that hovers 400 feet in the air, breezing over treetops. Go for the chance to see the landscape and feel the sun on your face as you zip 35 miles per hour, but stay for the laughs when you see grown adults hugging trees as they hover on platforms suspended in mid-air.
We’re all navigating new terrain in this world of uncertainty and sickness. But with smart foresight in your destination and a desire to stick to the outdoors, travel is still possible. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore the path unchartered. Previous to this adventure, I had never heard of Coeur d’Alene. But plenty of destinations like this hidden diamond await your discovery.
