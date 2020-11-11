CLIA offers peace of mind to immigrants navigating immigration law

Some clients are fleeing instability or death threats in their home country. A young woman seeking asylum after her family was violently targeted, and a U.S. Army cultural and language interpreter from Iraq who wants to bring his mother to the United States, are examples of two cases Graves is working on. He also recently collaborated with a pro bono attorney to secure guardianship for an unaccompanied minor so he can start the process of applying for a green card.

Felipe Longoria is another success story for CLIA. An undocumented Mexican immigrant who came to Nebraska with his family when he was 3, he was able to receive DACA status in 2016, allowing him to live and work in the U.S. legally.

He shared in a recent edition of the CLIA newsletter how he felt listened to.

“I was able to tell my story," he said. "He (Graves) was able to hear who I was, what I’ve done, where I was trying to go. This was the first place that I felt hopeful.”

Longoria earned his master’s in education administration in 2016 and is currently taking some doctoral classes. CLIA also helped his mom with a U visa, allowing her to visit family in Mexico that she hadn’t seen for 30 years.

“We are bringing families back together who have been separated for a long time,” Graves shared.

To inquire about receiving legal assistance, visit clianeb.org and fill out an intake form. To speak with a representative or make an appointment, call 402-471-1777. To donate or volunteer, see How to Help on the CLIA website.

