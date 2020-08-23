Carter finds being NU’s new president a good fit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our cover features Ted Carter, who became the University of Nebraska’s eighth president since 1968 in January and had his investiture ceremony Aug. 14.

As part of a 38-year U.S. Navy career, Carter ran the Naval War College, then the Naval Academy. He says taking the helm as NU’s president is a good fit, and he and wife Lynda like the people here.

Lynda Carter says organization and labeled bins were essential in 20 household moves during her husband’s long naval career. Now, she and Ted look forward to having “years and years” to explore Nebraska.

Learn more about both Ted and Lynda Carter in Cynthia S. Peterson’s cover stories posted on this site. We thank photographer John F. Keller for shooting and contributing this month's cover photo.

Return of fundraisers

Lincoln life hasn’t been the same without dozens of in-person fundraisers to choose from. But by making some changes to adhere to social distancing regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) recently managed its 12th annual Wine & Howl fundraiser at Deer Springs Winery east of Lincoln.