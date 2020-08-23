Carter finds being NU’s new president a good fit

Our cover features Ted Carter, who became the University of Nebraska’s eighth president since 1968 in January and had his investiture ceremony Aug. 14.
As part of a 38-year U.S. Navy career, Carter ran the Naval War College, then the Naval Academy. He says taking the helm as NU’s president is a good fit, and he and wife Lynda like the people here.
Lynda Carter says organization and labeled bins were essential in 20 household moves during her husband’s long naval career. Now, she and Ted look forward to having “years and years” to explore Nebraska.
Learn more about both Ted and Lynda Carter in Cynthia S. Peterson’s cover stories posted on this site. We thank photographer John F. Keller for shooting and contributing this month's cover photo.
Return of fundraisers
Lincoln life hasn’t been the same without dozens of in-person fundraisers to choose from. But by making some changes to adhere to social distancing regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) recently managed its 12th annual Wine & Howl fundraiser at Deer Springs Winery east of Lincoln.
Originally scheduled for June 13, the event was postponed to July 18 due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions. Vendors were absent to help hold attendance down to 250 people and allow social distancing to keep attendees safe, and rescue dogs were absent from this year’s event. But it was one of very few in-person fundraisers that have been carried out since the pandemic reached Lincoln in March. Many attendees brought their dogs, a blanket or lawn chairs, and enjoyed an evening outside with canines, grilled food, wine, raffle baskets and live music. See more details and photos posted on this site.
I also attended a Silent Walk of Awareness, which included 80 members of the group Voiceless who walked in silence through downtown Lincoln Aug. 15 to call attention to women and children who are forced to be silent victims of sex trafficking. According to co-organizers Kristina Hill and Riley Johnson, although the walk was silent, Voiceless group members will not be silent about the reality that sex trafficking exists in Lincoln and Nebraska.
The numbers are sobering – 900 girls and women are sold for sex each month in Nebraska, an average of 30 each day. And reports indicate a 40% increase in human trafficking since COVID-19 hit Nebraska in March. See my walk coverage posted on this site and learn what you can do to help stop human trafficking.
I appreciate your ideas
I'd like to know what kinds of stories you want to see and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine.
