Candy and Tom Henning honored with Sheldon Award at gala

Candy and Tom Henning were honored with the Sheldon Award at “Evening of Lights,” a gala hosted May 7 by the Sheldon Art Association in support of Sheldon Museum of Art.

The Hennings were honored in appreciation for their dedication to the arts at Sheldon and throughout our community. Candy, past president of the Sheldon Art Association and Nebraska Arts Council, and Tom, recently retired chairman, president and chief executive officer for Assurity Group, are passionate about art and the power of art education to change lives. They share an impactful history of community engagement, advocacy for Sheldon Museum of Art and support for the University of Nebraska.

Inspired by the painting “Battle of Lights, Coney Island” by Joseph Stella, the gala’s guests were invited to imagine the Coney Island atmosphere in the early 1900s, when they would have been thoroughly surrounded by the latest technology – millions of electric light bulbs. Like the painting, the setting for the event was designed to evoke the feeling Stella described as being “instantly struck by [Coney Island’s] dazzling array of lights.”

Sheldon Museum of Art is one of the nation’s leading academic art museums. The organization continues to build on its long-established role as a venue for students and educators to engage with art and one another. Additionally, its statewide exhibition and outreach programs share the works from the collections and an appreciation of art with audiences across Nebraska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0