Broadway shows coming to the Lied Center in 2020-21

National tours of “Les Misérables,” “The Band’s Visit,” “Come from Away,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Chicago,” “Madagascar” and “STOMP” are coming to Lincoln for the Lied Center’s 2020-2021 Glenn Korff Broadway Series.

The 2020-21 Broadway series represents one of Lincoln’s biggest Broadway lineups ever with next season’s productions earning a combined 25 Tony Awards.

The series includes:

Oct 21-25, 2020 – “The Band’s Visit” rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry and ultimately brings us together. “The Band’s Visit,” which won 10 Tony Awards in 2018, including Best Musical, will make its Nebraska debut at the Lied Center.

Nov. 13-15, 2020 – “Chicago” is the recipient of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, and is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Jan. 19-23, 2021 – “Come from Away,” the New York Times Critics’ Pick, tells the true story of 7,000 passengers stranded in a small town in Newfoundland after the 9/11 events.