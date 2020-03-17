Broadway shows coming to the Lied Center in 2020-21

National tours of “Les Misérables,” “The Band’s Visit,” “Come from Away,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Chicago,” “Madagascar” and “STOMP” are coming to Lincoln for the Lied Center’s 2020-2021 Glenn Korff Broadway Series.
The 2020-21 Broadway series represents one of Lincoln’s biggest Broadway lineups ever with next season’s productions earning a combined 25 Tony Awards.
The series includes:
Oct 21-25, 2020 – “The Band’s Visit” rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry and ultimately brings us together. “The Band’s Visit,” which won 10 Tony Awards in 2018, including Best Musical, will make its Nebraska debut at the Lied Center.
Nov. 13-15, 2020 – “Chicago” is the recipient of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, and is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.
Jan. 19-23, 2021 – “Come from Away,” the New York Times Critics’ Pick, tells the true story of 7,000 passengers stranded in a small town in Newfoundland after the 9/11 events.
March 25-27, 2021 – Roald Dahl’s tale, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” is now Lincoln’s golden ticket. This musical features songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a new score from the songwriters of “Hairspray.”
April 13-18, 2021 – One of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history, “Les Misérables” returns to the Lied Center for the first time since 2002 with a reimagined production from the same creative team as “The Phantom of the Opera.” This uplifting story features the beloved songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “One Day More” and many more.
Feb. 20-21, 2021 – “STOMP” is an explosive, sophisticated and unique percussive hit that appeals to audiences of all ages.
Feb. 25-26. 2021 – “Madagascar the Musical.” Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they bound out of the zoo and onto the stage in this live musical spectacular from DreamWorks.
Broadway packages are on sale now and include the same seats to “Les Misérables,” “The Band’s Visit,” “Come from Away,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Chicago.” For more information, visit liedcenter.org or call the ticket office at 402-472-4747.