Boo at the Zoo provides a healthy Halloween

The COVID-19 pandemic made Halloween even scarier in 2020. But the Lincoln Children’s Zoo found a way to coordinate its annual Boo at the Zoo fundraising event safely by working with the Lancaster County Health Department.
“Even during a pandemic, the zoo was able to provide a safe and fun trick-or-treating event for thousands of children,” said zoo spokesperson Sarah Wood. “Our staff worked tirelessly to make this event a reality this year. We knew that we could safely operate and provide the children of Lincoln a bright spot in a difficult year.”
Much of the 2020 version of Boo at the Zoo was similar to past years: For the 35th consecutive year, John Chapo, zoo president and CEO, appeared as the wizard, whom he described as "a close friend of John Chapo's." Families wound their way through the zoo to trick-or-treat at decorated stations sponsored and staffed in costumes by 21 local businesses. And Valentino’s sold pizza by the slice and drinks near the front gates.
But all attendees wore masks – including adults – while trick-or-treating.
Tickets sold out in two days to attend this year's event, which was moved from five to eight nights, Oct. 23-30, to help make up for the need to limit attendance to 1,080 guests per night (3,500 in previous years) to help prevent spreading the coronavirus. Total attendance was 6,940, compared to 16,000 guests at the 2019 event.
Capacity was limited to 90 people every 15 minutes at the 3-hour event each night. Once inside the front gate, parents and trick-or-treaters found visual markers reminding them to socially distance, along with physical barriers to create a one-way traffic flow.
The zoo also required that zoo staff members had their temperatures taken each night, and they wore masks and gloves. Candy remained packaged until at the booth, and then only opened while wearing gloves.
Zoo staff members also placed sanitizer stations throughout the zoo, sanitized the train between each ride, and regularly disinfeted high-touch surfaces such as benches, tables, chair and door handles.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!