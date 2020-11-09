Boo at the Zoo provides a healthy Halloween

The COVID-19 pandemic made Halloween even scarier in 2020. But the Lincoln Children’s Zoo found a way to coordinate its annual Boo at the Zoo fundraising event safely by working with the Lancaster County Health Department.

“Even during a pandemic, the zoo was able to provide a safe and fun trick-or-treating event for thousands of children,” said zoo spokesperson Sarah Wood. “Our staff worked tirelessly to make this event a reality this year. We knew that we could safely operate and provide the children of Lincoln a bright spot in a difficult year.”

Much of the 2020 version of Boo at the Zoo was similar to past years: For the 35th consecutive year, John Chapo, zoo president and CEO, appeared as the wizard, whom he described as "a close friend of John Chapo's." Families wound their way through the zoo to trick-or-treat at decorated stations sponsored and staffed in costumes by 21 local businesses. And Valentino’s sold pizza by the slice and drinks near the front gates.

But all attendees wore masks – including adults – while trick-or-treating.