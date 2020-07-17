Blixt Locally Grown: Growing goodness with the arts

Jim Seacrest was a lifelong train enthusiast who collected model trains. After retirement, he filled a 9,000-square-foot building with a fully operational historical model of the Duluth Winnipeg and Pacific Railroad from 1956 – his high school graduation year.

So when the opportunity to purchase the electric train engine for the zoo presented itself, Rhonda saw it as a perfect opportunity to honor her late husband.

On pages 8-9, we highlight a Lincoln landmark – the historical CB&Q 710 steam engine on display in the Haymarket District at Seventh and Q streets, near the Burlington passenger depot. Many Lincolnites and visitors have seen the steam locomotive on display. But the journey the 710 took to get to its present location is brought to light in this story by Richard L. Schmeling. From being built in Havelock Shops in 1901 to the steam engine’s work, being rebuilt for changing needs in 1926, refurbishment and display locations, Schmeling tells the complete story.

If you’ve been bitten by the travel bug during the COVID-19 pandemic, read about a traveling alternative – Susie McMullen Bruning’s socially-distanced trip to Coeur d’Alene in northern Idaho on pages 18-19.

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know what kinds of stories you want to see and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.

