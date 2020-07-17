Blixt Locally Grown: Growing goodness with the arts

Our cover features Petra Wahlqvist (left) and Becky Boesen, co-founders of the Lincoln-based nonprofit Blixt Locally Grown. Blixt mixes traditional and concrete ideas of theater production with unusual and complex concepts like social-emotional learning, community development, mental health and social justice issues.
“At the heart, it is growing goodness with the arts,” said Wahlqvist.
Blixt started as a friendship. Wahlqvist and Boesen spent hours talking about ideas that felt bound by existing and traditional arts organizations, which led to them forming Blixt.
Learn more about Blixt, performances it has produced and what’s coming up in Clover Frederick’s cover story on pages 14-15. We thank photographer Jenny Gegg for contributing this month's cover photo.
Trains on the plains
We highlight a couple of train engines in this issue. On pages 6-7, I wrote about how philanthropy is keeping the Lincoln Children’s Zoo operating after completely closing for 80 days and gradually reopening to keep visitors and staff safe during the pandemic. A big part of that philanthropy came from Rhonda Seacrest, widow of former Western Publishing Co. president and board chair James “Jim” Seacrest, who purchased a new computer-controlled, zero-emission, battery-powered train engine for the zoo. The electric engine replaced an ailing 18-year-old gasoline-powered engine to continue providing train rides to visitors around the zoo.
Jim Seacrest was a lifelong train enthusiast who collected model trains. After retirement, he filled a 9,000-square-foot building with a fully operational historical model of the Duluth Winnipeg and Pacific Railroad from 1956 – his high school graduation year.
So when the opportunity to purchase the electric train engine for the zoo presented itself, Rhonda saw it as a perfect opportunity to honor her late husband.
On pages 8-9, we highlight a Lincoln landmark – the historical CB&Q 710 steam engine on display in the Haymarket District at Seventh and Q streets, near the Burlington passenger depot. Many Lincolnites and visitors have seen the steam locomotive on display. But the journey the 710 took to get to its present location is brought to light in this story by Richard L. Schmeling. From being built in Havelock Shops in 1901 to the steam engine’s work, being rebuilt for changing needs in 1926, refurbishment and display locations, Schmeling tells the complete story.
If you’ve been bitten by the travel bug during the COVID-19 pandemic, read about a traveling alternative – Susie McMullen Bruning’s socially-distanced trip to Coeur d’Alene in northern Idaho on pages 18-19.
I appreciate your ideas
I’d like to know what kinds of stories you want to see and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!