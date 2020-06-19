Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks to reconnect with 50 years of former Bigs and Littles

Like Zion, Cartwright grew up without a father in the picture. He was matched with a mentor twice.

“My experiences with mentors opened my eyes to how homes are different and how people in different relationships interacted,” he recalls.

His first match, Danny, drove a cool car, had a nice girlfriend and eventually went into the military. His second match, Steven, was from Holland, and his wife was from India. They had two children close to Cartwright’s age. They introduced Cartwright to new foods, new cinema, new music and new instruments.

“For Zion, he learned from me and my wife how we interact as a couple,” Cartwright said. “I remember seeing Danny and his girlfriend, Steve and his wife, and how they interacted. Observing family styles and different cultures gave me the ability to adapt and notice differences. It prepared me to figure it out. Because life is complicated and there is no rule book.”