Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks to reconnect with 50 years of former Bigs and Littles

Thousands of lives have changed. Trajectories corrected, connections made, hope fostered.
In the past 50 years in Lincoln, children ages 7 to 16 have been presented with greater opportunities, thanks to having a Big Brother or Big Sister. These mentoring relationships provide children with an additional stable adult in their life to lean on and learn from.
“Growing up, I wish I had a big,” said Mario Racicot, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lincoln. “A Big could have helped me navigate difficult situations better and perhaps find stability and direction without making as many mistakes growing up in Massachusetts.”
The Big Brothers Big Sisters program is community-based. Mentors and mentees experience art, music, sports and life skills outside of the school setting. Children who are busy with positive experiences outside of school are less likely to get into trouble both in and outside of school, according to Racicot.
Kyle Cartwright grew up in Lincoln, but the first time he attended a Husker football game was as a freshman in the marching band at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In his role as a Big Brother to Zion, Cartwright wanted to make sure Zion had that experience – and many more – as a kid.
Cartwright and Zion met in 2014, when Zion was a 10-year-old fifth grader. At the time, Cartwright was 23 and working at a local nonprofit. Zion and his brother are being raised by extended family, and his grandmother thought he could benefit from a mentor.
“Zion was so shy when we first met,” recalls Cartwright. “He offered one-word answers and was not outspoken about what he wanted or didn’t want to do.”
After countless meals out, concerts, sporting events and adventures around town, last year Cartwright and Zion celebrated five years of being a Big and Little match. Zion wrote a letter to Cartwright to let him know how he valued their relationship. The letter said, “In the past five years, you have helped me become a better person. I’ve learned from my mistakes.”
Cartwright describes Zion now as a confident and self-reliant teenager. “He has a sense of direction. He wants to be a firefighter. He has good relationships with friends and adults.”
Cartwright described a recent situation where Zion wanted to build a table. Normally, Cartwright would have worked with Zion to research how to do it, gather materials and tools, and work on the project together.
“Because of the pandemic, I couldn’t get together with him,” Cartwright said. “So he made it himself. He took initiative, watched some YouTube videos, and when he didn’t have all the tools, he improvised and was resourceful.”
When talking on the phone recently about the project, Zion told Cartwright, “I just realized there are going to be times when you’re not around and I’ll have to figure things out on my own.”
Like Zion, Cartwright grew up without a father in the picture. He was matched with a mentor twice.
“My experiences with mentors opened my eyes to how homes are different and how people in different relationships interacted,” he recalls.
His first match, Danny, drove a cool car, had a nice girlfriend and eventually went into the military. His second match, Steven, was from Holland, and his wife was from India. They had two children close to Cartwright’s age. They introduced Cartwright to new foods, new cinema, new music and new instruments.
“For Zion, he learned from me and my wife how we interact as a couple,” Cartwright said. “I remember seeing Danny and his girlfriend, Steve and his wife, and how they interacted. Observing family styles and different cultures gave me the ability to adapt and notice differences. It prepared me to figure it out. Because life is complicated and there is no rule book.”
Cartwright responded to Zion’s letter last year with one of his own. He said that before becoming a mentor, he thought, “I can hardly manage my own life. How am I supposed to be a good role model for someone else?!” Someone (in fact, many “someones”) gave me the gift of friendship and personal advocacy that have transformed my life, so I felt it was my calling to try to give that back to someone else.”
Mentors like Cartwright meet with mentees like Zion all year long, including during the summer and school breaks, thus working to prevent learning loss and providing that stable adult all year long.
Racicot hopes to encourage more connections like Cartwright and Zion. Currently, 100 children are seeking a mentor through BBBS, and most of them are boys needing a Big Brother or Couples Match. Learn more about becoming a Big at bbbslincoln.org/volunteer/.
In celebration of 50 years of mentoring in Lincoln, BBBS is hoping to reconnect with anyone formerly involved with the organization.
“Whether you were a Big, a Little or a past staff or board member, we’d love to hear from you,” said Racicot. “Let us know how your involvement affected your life, especially if you benefited from having a mentor or being a mentor.”
