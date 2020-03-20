Beermann retires after 50-plus years of public service

Our April cover features a familiar face to most Nebraskans: Allen Beermann. The former Secretary of State (1971 to 1995) and Nebraska Press Association executive director retired in March after 50-plus years of public service. Beermann, who has traveled to 50 countries, has represented Nebraska so often in public and private life that he’s been called “Nebraska’s unofficial ambassador.” Beermann worked with six governors in the Secretary of State’s office – three Democrats, three Republicans – and got along with them all.
And if you know Beermann, you know that he has some humorous stories to tell! Read some of those stories and learn about his professional life, military career and charitable work in Nancy Hicks’ cover story on this website.
We thank Justin Wan of the Journal Star for shooting this month's cover photo of Beermann in his office holding his hometown newspaper, the Dakota County Star.
The last public fundraising events for a while …
Since as of March 16, public events and gatherings in Nebraska are limited to 10 people or fewer to prevent or control spread of the coronavirus (following CDC guidance), we won’t have many fundraising events in the near future. On page 14, we list fundraisers for nonprofits that have been rescheduled. More postponements will come. If you plan to attend an event, call ahead or visit the event website to check if it is still taking place.
In the past month, however, several fundraisers took place in Lincoln, and we have featured them in this issue of L Magazine. The ones I personally attended began with the Friends of Lied biennial gala, titled “Wonderland at the Lied: A Mad Hatter’s Ball.” Over 300 supporters donned hats and costumes, and enjoyed being the stars on the Lied Center’s 30- by 70-foot main stage. See our coverage on this website.
As a dog lover, I also enjoyed the I Love My Dog Expo, a fundraiser for Domesti-PUPS that includes entertainment, games, dog training demonstrations and shopping with 70 pet service and product vendors. See more on this website.
I was also fortunate to attend Russ’s Wine and Food Experience. In 12 years, this event has raised over $400,000 to support the Lincoln Community Playhouse. New this year were a wine pull and additional seating. Over 700 wine and food enthusiasts attended. See more details and photos on this website.
I appreciate your ideas
In addition to these stories, you’ll find much more in this issue. I’d like to know what kinds of stories you want to see and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.