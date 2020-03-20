Beermann retires after 50-plus years of public service

Our April cover features a familiar face to most Nebraskans: Allen Beermann. The former Secretary of State (1971 to 1995) and Nebraska Press Association executive director retired in March after 50-plus years of public service. Beermann, who has traveled to 50 countries, has represented Nebraska so often in public and private life that he’s been called “Nebraska’s unofficial ambassador.” Beermann worked with six governors in the Secretary of State’s office – three Democrats, three Republicans – and got along with them all.

And if you know Beermann, you know that he has some humorous stories to tell! Read some of those stories and learn about his professional life, military career and charitable work in Nancy Hicks’ cover story on this website.

We thank Justin Wan of the Journal Star for shooting this month's cover photo of Beermann in his office holding his hometown newspaper, the Dakota County Star.

The last public fundraising events for a while …

