Artist Fulton feels personal tie to Capitol show

One Noyes artist is particularly excited about the Capitol Perspectives show, thanks to her family history. MaryEllen Fulton remembers hearing a story about her grandfather, E. T. Hudson, and his role in the movement to get Nebraska’s Capitol relocated to Lincoln.

“He settled in the city of Lancaster (it was renamed Lincoln later) in 1866 with his wife and two children,” Fulton says. “He was a Methodist minister and farmer; he was also one of the first ministers of the legislature.”

Fulton remembers that as a minister and a storyteller, her grandfather passed stories down in the family about many topics. One was about how the Capitol came to be in Lincoln.

Omaha was the territorial capital of Nebraska at the time, and the people of Lincoln and surrounding areas wanted it out of Omaha. They tried many times.

Fulton says as the story goes, in December 1867, they set out to move the Capitol to Lincoln. In the dead of night on a Sunday, they traveled to Omaha with two covered wagons and started loading up the library, desks, other furniture, and everything else they needed at the new Capitol. According to Fulton’s grandfather, nothing was locked.

At 4 a.m., they started back before the people of Omaha found out. That’s when the weather turned on them with heavy snow. It took them three full days to get back before they could set up the new Capitol building'd interior. By this time Omaha was not too happy, but the winter weather slowed down any pursuit. Omaha gave in and let the Capitol stay in Lincoln.

