Zoo Lights features new hanging light vines, continues through Dec. 30

Zoo Lights Powered by LES opened with a new light feature Nov. 26 and continues from 5:30-9 p.m. nightly through Thursday, Dec. 30, except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24-25.

The new feature this year is a Vine Show of 190 hanging vines of lights that change color over a 250-foot path.

“Each vine is individually programmed to create the dynamic and immersive experience you see during the show,” said Sarah Wood, the zoo’s director of communications and development. “This is the only opportunity to see a vine show in the Midwest, and it’s the third largest in the country.”

Zoo Lights features hundreds of thousands of lights that the zoo team began setting up in August.

Other features are a 60-foot light tunnel walk, a 40-foot Christmas tree, more than 30 lit animal silhouettes, holiday train rides on the miniature ZO&O Railroad, a tree canopy light walk, a giant lighted Christmas ornament where families line up to take pictures, and more, including s'mores and hot cocoa stations.