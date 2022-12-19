Zoo Lights event features new light show area

The annual Zoo Lights Powered by LES event at the Lincoln Children's Zoo features a new light show area this holiday season.

“It’s a combination of 1,000 light blossoms, architectural fixtures, vines and 3D shapes that all light up timed to holiday music,” said Evan Killeen, the zoo’s president and CEO. “There is no other light show like it in the U.S., and we’ve received a lot of positive feedback and comments that people are really enjoying it. Zoo Lights is a magical event, and we love that we’ve been able to add to the experience year after year.”

In addition to returning light features like the 40-foot Christmas tree, more than 30 lit animal silhouettes, a vine show with 190 hanging vines of lights, unique light shows choreographed to holiday music, holiday train rides, a tree canopy light walk, a 60-foot light tunnel and more, this is the first year the entire zoo has been decorated with lights for the event, said Erin Lenz, the zoo’s communications director.

The Safari Cafe, located in the historic area of the zoo, was opened this year as a third food and beverage area during Zoo Lights, and hot cider has been added to the menu.

Proceeds from the Zoo Lights event help keep the zoo running year-round, according to Killeen.

“I’m so proud of the work our team has put in to make this event possible,” he added. “Set-up for the event, which includes over 500,000 lights, began in September.”

Zoo Lights opened Nov. 25 with a record-breaking weekend attendance that was 18% over 2021’s first weekend, according to Lenz. “In the first 12 days of the event, we’ve had over 16,000 people attend,” she said earlier this month.

Zoo Lights continues through Dec. 30 (except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24-25) from 5:30-9 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.html.