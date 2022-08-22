‘Wonder’ of 10th annual Art in the Garden coming Sept. 10

On a sunny Saturday in mid-June, six members of the Noyes Art Gallery joined gallery owner Julia Noyes at a table set for tea. Dressed in fancy hats and colorful coats and vests, the artists set to work planning for the gallery’s annual Art in the Garden event.

Wearing their hats and brainstorming over cake and drinks, the group finalized plans for the 10th consecutive Art in the Garden at Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, located on the southwest corner of 27th and D streets. This year’s event is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, with no rain date.

The Noyes artists decided the tea party would help them embrace the theme set by garden designers Steve Nosal and Alice Reed – Lewis Carroll’s classic book “Alice in Wonderland.” Nosal and Reed designed this year’s plantings to include images from Wonderland. So you will see, for example, a bed of flowers in the shape of a heart in honor of the Queen of Hearts.

In addition to the beautiful plantings, Noyes artists will set up booths with artwork of all media and styles including sculpture, pottery, watercolors, oil paintings, photography, silk scarves, steam punk art, assemblage art and more. Some of the art may include images from Wonderland. All of the artwork in the garden will be created by members of the Noyes Art Gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St. in downtown Lincoln, and it’s all for sale.

The event planners also want to encourage attendees to make memories, so they have arranged for food vendors and live music. They hope to make the event an adventure for the whole family.

Art in the Garden is a free community event with free parking across the street. All the original art is available for purchase. It’s an opportunity to learn the artists’ stories as you soak in the beautiful garden.

Event sponsors are First Interstate Bank (formerly Great Western Bank), Ameritas, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, Party in the Parks and the Noyes Art Gallery.

To help get in the spirit of Wonderland for this year’s event, you can listen to readings from Lewis Carroll’s classic tale presented by Noyes artists Dana Clements and Angi Stilwell. Access to these stories is available on the Noyes Art Gallery Facebook page.

For safety, attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing at Art in the Garden. For more information, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.