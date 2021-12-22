Winners honored with Mayor's Arts Awards

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln Arts Council hosted a fast and fun Mayor’s Arts Awards Nov. 8 at the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The theme of the 43rd annual event was “The Arts Find a Way,” based on the billboard artwork of local artist Danny Reneau as part of the Lincoln Billboard Art Project. Kokyo Taiko Drummers brought the audience to their feet, and emcee DeWayne Taylor led the way for the 13 honorees to be celebrated by their colleagues, friends and our community.
The evening was livestreamed as well with help from Basement Creators Network. You can watch it at https://bit.ly/303k2mq if you weren't able to attend in person or join in online.
2021 HONOREES
Artistic Achievement Award - Literary Arts:
Author Mary Pipher
Sponsored by Commercial Investment Properties
Artistic Achievement Award - Performing Arts:
Kokyo Taiko Japanese-style drumming group
Sponsored by Myron and Karen Gagner
Artistic Achievement Award - Visual Arts:
Artist Lisa Lockman,
Art Professor and Department Chair at Nebraska Wesleyan University
Sponsored by Allo Communications
Artistic Achievement Award - Youth:
Lincoln High School musician Yanori Ferguson
Sponsored by FES
ArtScene Backstage Award:
Arts Incorporated, a management and promotion organization for local performing arts groups
Sponsored by Susan Sehnert Stuart
Benefactor of the Arts Award:
Larry Small, donor of the new sculpture honoring Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte
Sponsored by Rembolt Ludtke
Gladys Lux Education Award:
Lorinda Rice, Art Curriculum and Instruction Specialist for Lincoln Public Schools
Sponsored by the Gladys Lux Foundation
Heart of the Arts Award:
Restaurant owner Pepe Fierro
Sponsored by Runza Restaurants
Legacy of the Arts Award:
Visual artist Colleen Eubanks, founder of the Lincoln Arts Festival
Sponsored by Legacy Retirement Communities
Lincoln Community Foundation Arts for Kids Award:
The Bay/Rabble Mill
Sponsored by the Lincoln Community Foundation
Mayor's Choice Award:
Public Art Lincoln Billboard Project
Sponsored by Doug and Mary Campbell
Outstanding Arts Organization Award:
The Lied Center for the Performing Arts
Sponsored by West Gate Bank
Outstanding Event Award:
Art Safari, a program of the LUX Center for the Arts
Sponsored by Marc and Kathy LeBaron