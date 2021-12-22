 Skip to main content
Winners honored with Mayor's Arts Awards
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln Arts Council hosted a fast and fun Mayor’s Arts Awards Nov. 8 at the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The theme of the 43rd annual event was “The Arts Find a Way,” based on the billboard artwork of local artist Danny Reneau as part of the Lincoln Billboard Art Project. Kokyo Taiko Drummers brought the audience to their feet, and emcee DeWayne Taylor led the way for the 13 honorees to be celebrated by their colleagues, friends and our community.

The evening was livestreamed as well with help from Basement Creators Network. You can watch it at https://bit.ly/303k2mq if you weren't able to attend in person or join in online.

2021 HONOREES

Artistic Achievement Award - Literary Arts:

Author Mary Pipher

Sponsored by Commercial Investment Properties

Artistic Achievement Award - Performing Arts:

Kokyo Taiko Japanese-style drumming group

Sponsored by Myron and Karen Gagner

Artistic Achievement Award - Visual Arts:

Artist Lisa Lockman,

Art Professor and Department Chair at Nebraska Wesleyan University

Sponsored by Allo Communications

Artistic Achievement Award - Youth:

Lincoln High School musician Yanori Ferguson

Sponsored by FES

ArtScene Backstage Award:

Arts Incorporated, a management and promotion organization for local performing arts groups

Sponsored by Susan Sehnert Stuart

Benefactor of the Arts Award:

Larry Small, donor of the new sculpture honoring Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte

Sponsored by Rembolt Ludtke

Gladys Lux Education Award:

Lorinda Rice, Art Curriculum and Instruction Specialist for Lincoln Public Schools

Sponsored by the Gladys Lux Foundation

Heart of the Arts Award:

Restaurant owner Pepe Fierro

Sponsored by Runza Restaurants

Legacy of the Arts Award:

Visual artist Colleen Eubanks, founder of the Lincoln Arts Festival

Sponsored by Legacy Retirement Communities

Lincoln Community Foundation Arts for Kids Award:

The Bay/Rabble Mill

Sponsored by the Lincoln Community Foundation

Mayor's Choice Award:

Public Art Lincoln Billboard Project

Sponsored by Doug and Mary Campbell

Outstanding Arts Organization Award:

The Lied Center for the Performing Arts

Sponsored by West Gate Bank

Outstanding Event Award:

Art Safari, a program of the LUX Center for the Arts

Sponsored by Marc and Kathy LeBaron

