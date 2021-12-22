Winners honored with Mayor's Arts Awards

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln Arts Council hosted a fast and fun Mayor’s Arts Awards Nov. 8 at the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The theme of the 43rd annual event was “The Arts Find a Way,” based on the billboard artwork of local artist Danny Reneau as part of the Lincoln Billboard Art Project. Kokyo Taiko Drummers brought the audience to their feet, and emcee DeWayne Taylor led the way for the 13 honorees to be celebrated by their colleagues, friends and our community.

The evening was livestreamed as well with help from Basement Creators Network. You can watch it at https://bit.ly/303k2mq if you weren't able to attend in person or join in online.

2021 HONOREES

Artistic Achievement Award - Literary Arts:

Author Mary Pipher

Sponsored by Commercial Investment Properties

Artistic Achievement Award - Performing Arts:

Kokyo Taiko Japanese-style drumming group

Sponsored by Myron and Karen Gagner