WingFest raises funds for creative learning spaces for youth

“Once you realize this event is about more than good food, you can’t help but take part in it,” said celebrity judge Lisa Workman, who also represented title sponsor Security First Bank. “It’s about helping kids to get a good start in life.”

United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County works to bring the whole community together to create long-term, lasting change. While most charities focus on a single group or issue, United Way tackles issues facing Lincoln and Lancaster County as a whole. Focus is placed on health, education and financial stability – the building blocks for a good quality of life and a strong community.

This year’s WingFest event was organized to help raise funds to develop creative learning spaces for Lincoln youth.

“Last year’s funds are being used by Pershing Elementary to create a Regulation Room to help students in kindergarten through fifth grade practice social-emotional and coping skills and strategies in conjunction with the school’s Social Emotional Curriculum,” said Kaela Paseka of Duncan Aviation, a member of United Way Emerging Leaders United and chair of this year’s WingFest. “Ultimately, with kids learning coping skills, the goal is to increase classroom time for them and reduce educational barriers.”