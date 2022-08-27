United Way hosts WingFest, a family night out for a good cause

The weather was hot but the wings were hotter Aug. 6 at the fifth annual WingFest, organized by United Way Emerging Leaders United.

Thanks to venue sponsor Lincoln Electric System, the event returned to Haymarket Park for the third year. Inside the stadium, over 700 guests enjoyed the tunes of Lucas Kellison and Jonathan Leach, thanks in part to entertainment sponsor Bizco Technologies, while chowing down on some of Lincoln’s best chicken wings and washing them down with beer and ice cream.

Competing for the title of “Lincoln’s best wing,” judged by a panel of wing experts as well as by hungry guests, were 12 local restaurants: A Taste of Louisiana, Barry’s – The Nebraska Bar, Buffalo Wings and Rings, Cactus by Venue, Grata, Lila Mae’s Southern Kitchen, Longwell’s, McKinney’s Irish Pub, Miller Time Pub and Grill, Norm’s on 48th, The Tam Restaurant and Pub, and Wing Stop.

Video sponsor Altitude Motion Media helped introduce the chefs and their wings to an online audience prior to the event.

After sampling the wings, a panel of celebrity judges including D-Wayne with KFRX, Lisa Workman with title sponsor Security First Bank, Brett Baker with 10/11 News, Lincoln Public Schools’ new Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman, American Ninja Warrior Maggi Thorne and national hurdling champion Fiona Thorne awarded the Judges’ Choice for Lincoln’s best wing to Longwell’s for its Honey Garlic Wings. Norm’s on 48th was named the Judges’ Choice runner-up for its Just Wingin’ It Wings.

Norm’s on 48th also received attention from WingFest guests as they awarded it the People’s Choice award for Lincoln’s best wing. The People’s Choice runner-up award went to Miller Time Pub & Grill for its Flaming Watermelon Wings.

“Once you realize this event is about more than good food, you can’t help but take part in it,” said celebrity judge Lisa Workman, representing title sponsor Security First Bank. “It’s about helping kids to get a good start in life.”

United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County works to bring the whole community together to create long-term, lasting change. While most charities focus on a single group or issue, United Way tackles issues facing Lincoln and Lancaster County as a whole. Focus is placed on health, education and financial stability – the building blocks for a good quality of life and a strong community.

This year’s WingFest event was organized to help raise funds to develop creative learning spaces for Lincoln youth.

“Last year’s funds are being used by four local elementary schools to help create and enhance learning environments where students in kindergarten through fifth grade have access to spaces and tools they need to meet their educational goals,” said Brian Bailey with Everlake Life, member of United Way Emerging Leaders United and chair of this year’s WingFest. “Whether the enhancements come in the form of recreational seating and sensory tools for after-school activities or a designated space for students to practice mindfulness, ultimately the goal is to increase learning and reduce educational barriers.”

This year, the group plans to ask for proposals that explore the best ideas for creative learning to support Lincoln and Lancaster County youth in their educations.

United Way’s Emerging Leaders United produces events like these to support United Way’s “ENGAGE.EMPOWER.GRADUATE.” initiative that works to ensure children and their families have the opportunity to succeed in school and life regardless of circumstances.

To learn more about United Way, visit unitedwaylincoln.org.