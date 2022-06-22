Tails & Ties raises over $110K for Capital Humane Society

The Capital Humane Society's 35th annual Tails & Ties event drew more than 375 supporters and raised over $110,000.

The evening of fundraising, which took place May 13 in the Grand Ballroom at the Cornhusker Marriott, was one of the agency's biggest fundraisers to date. Many donors helped make the event possible by contributing gift baskets and other items.

Matt Madcharo, the new executive director of the Capital Humane Society and a 15-year employee of the agency, used the occasion as an opportunity to promote the new Pawsitive Impact Project, which provides affordable health care to income-qualified pet owners at a new location at 16th and South streets.

The Capital Humane Society has the following fundraisers on its upcoming calendar:

• June 27, July 29 and Aug. 31 - Caring & Sharing Night at Don & Millie's, 4-8 p.m. each night (must mention CHS when placing food order);

• July 30 - Tails & Tees golf tournament at Holmes Golf Course;

• Sept. 18 - Tails 'n Trails annual Pet Walk & Festival at Glacial Till Vineyard; and

• Oct. 15 - Woof-Tacular Trunk or Treat at Pieloch Pet Adoption Center.

The Pieloch Pet Adoption Center re-opened in February 2022 after being open on an appointments-only basis for the previous two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit capitalhumanesociety.org for more information.

