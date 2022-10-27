Tails 'N Trails Pet Walk and Festival raises $32K for Capital Humane Society

Capital Humane Society hosted its annual Tails ‘N Trails Pet Walk & Festival at Glacial Till Vineyard in Palmyra on Sunday, Sept. 18. Despite the 96-degree heat, over 300 people and pets came out in support.

The event included live music from The Wildwoods, local food trucks including Boom Eatery, Pressed and Street Treats, a bounce house from Seventh Elevation and yard games from Lincoln Children’s Museum. There was even a chance to dunk Executive Director Matt Madcharo in the dunk tank!

Prior to the event, Capital Humane Society invited the public to help raise funds through a peer-to-peer giving platform for a chance to win special prizes. With the support of the community, local vendors and sponsorships, the event raised over $32,000.

“These funds will be a tremendous help caring for the nearly 6,000 pets brought to Capital Humane Society each year and will assist with providing community programs to pet owners in need,” said Madcharo. “The Capital Humane Society thanks everyone who helped make this event a success and for the continued support from our wonderful community.”

For more information about the Capital Humane Society, visit www.capitalhumanesociety.org.