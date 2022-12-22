Starry Nights event returns to Gateway Mall, raises $75K for People’s City Mission

The 12th annual Starry Nights Christmas tree festival and fundraiser, “Walk Through the Trees,” returned to Gateway Mall during Thanksgiving Week Nov. 23, 25, 26 and 27. Donations were still coming in at press time, but the event raised between $75,000 and $80,000 to cover increasing food and shelter needs throughout the winter for the homeless.

The Starry Nights festival is People’s City Mission’s largest community event and fundraiser each year. During this year’s event, the community walked through and viewed 16 elaborate, designer-decorated Christmas trees sponsored by local businesses, churches and individuals.

Each sponsor donated funds that a professional designer put into decorations for each tree and then volunteered his/her time to design it. The trees typically sell for $1,500 to $2,000 through online bids, said Pastor Tom Barber, the Mission’s CEO.

“It’s a lot of fun having Starry Nights at Gateway Mall, and attendance is free,” he shared. “We don’t do a banquet now – we actually do better at the mall. We bring in a little less revenue there, but we make more net money to help fund the homeless shelters than we did at the arena. We usually raise $60,000 to $80,000.

“People are kind of used to seeing it at the mall now,” Barber continued. “When we had it at the arena, 5,000 to 6,000 people attended. At the mall, at least 15,000 to 20,000 people see it. Ninety-five percent of them will just look at the trees without bidding on them, so to a large degree Starry Nights is our thank-you to the community for supporting the Mission all year.”

Michele Dakan, the Mission’s community relations director, said this year’s event had more live entertainment than in past years. The event also included a Christmas Market with designer-decorated wreaths, door hangers and smaller 4-foot trees, a whimsical selfie station and a Letters to Santa station.

A Be Kind Tree offered ornaments for sale to raise funds for practical needs of the homeless.

“We promote ‘Be Kind’ because we think a little kindness will go a long way,” Barber said. “Many of us may be struggling financially, but most of us can still give $10 for a few hot meals for a homeless person or volunteer time at the Mission. It means a lot to the homeless to see that people care. We can all give in some way.”

Dakan said that the Mission’s shelter numbers were already high in November with over 160 men staying at the men’s shelter, 40 women at the Curtis Center and over 100 more parents and children at the family shelter.

“The colder the weather gets, the more those numbers will increase,” Dakan said. “Any support and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Erin Rodriguez, the Mission’s creative manager, said that the Mission would love to be able to feed every homeless person in Lincoln every day of the year.

“If everyone in Lincoln would choose to donate $2.77, we could do that for a year,” she said.

To learn more about the People’s City Mission and how you can help the homeless, visit pcmlincoln.org.