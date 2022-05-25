Southern author, interior designer and gardener says 'It's time to celebrate!'

It’s time to celebrate!

That’s the message of James Farmer, a Southern author, interior designer and gardener, who was the featured speaker at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals’ third annual Dish & Bloom luncheon April 26 at the Country Club of Lincoln.

Farmer, known for his ability to create beautifully familiar and welcoming homes, shared the importance of not waiting for big occasions to celebrate. He recalled a family party to celebrate when he made his high school tennis team. He recently commemorated the blooming of the foxgloves in his garden with a special gathering. Farmer noted that after two years of a pandemic, celebrations have taken on a new meaning and greater importance.

That notion gave Farmer the idea for his new book, “Celebrating Home,” which is set to release in August. To Farmer, a home engages all of the senses: the pleasantries of colors and materials, the feel of the doorknob warmed by the sun, the smell of fresh laundry, the sound of the closing door, and the taste of supper on the table.

Dish & Bloom guests had the opportunity to purchase Farmer’s current book, “Arriving Home,” at the luncheon, where they could also meet him at a book signing. The Loft by Lee Douglas Interiors offered a pop-up shop with a bounty of fresh decorating and gift ideas.

As part of the luncheon program, former Madonna patient Amanda Snook shared her story of rebuilding her life following a 2017 spinal cord injury. While a car crash stole her ability to walk, Snook refused to let her injury define her. The busy wife, mother of three sons and an office assistant from Fairbury, Nebraska, was crowned Ms. Wheelchair Nebraska in 2020. She regularly mentors patients who are finding their “new normal” following a spinal cord injury.

The Madonna Foundation extended special thanks to Dish & Bloom event sponsors Marilyn and Paul Dongilli, the Loft by Lee Douglas Interiors, and Nebraska Nursery and Color Gardens. Dish & Bloom committee members included Marilyn Dongilli, Mary Ann Hedderman, Britta Muhleisen, Michael Murphy, Lauren Pugliese, Alison Ritter and Julie Smith.

