Soiree thanks Friends of Opera members for their support

Friends of Opera members and their guests were treated to a May 21 soiree at the home of Joan Hruza, 2501 Sheridan Blvd., featuring eight performances by University of Nebraska-Lincoln opera students, a student alum and UNL staff members.

“Due to COVID-19, we have not been able to have our annual fundraising gala in the fall for the past two years,” explained Ann Moore, Friends of Opera board president. “This was a new event this year designed to be an outreach and thank-you to our Friends of Opera members and their guests.”

Performers at the soiree included Bill Shomos, UNL opera director; Suna Gunther, assistant professor of music in voice; Amy Johnson, a doctoral student in vocal pedagogy; Krista Lawrence, a doctoral student in performance; and Trey Meyer, a doctoral alum. They were accompanied on piano by Michael Cotton, UNL vocal coach and accompanist.

“It was a joy to perform in Ms. Hruza’s beautiful home,” said Gunther. “She was so gracious to volunteer to host an event supporting our program. Every detail of her home is so artistically unique and beautiful – it was inspiring to make our own art surrounded by hers.”

Hruza said that she has hosted performances in her home before by UNL opera, Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra and even a Great Gatsby costume party to benefit UNL’s Hillestad Textiles Gallery.

“I just thoroughly enjoy it,” she said. “We’re so fortunate to have such a strong opera program at the University of Nebraska.”

Hruza added that the initial soiree program had to be postponed a few weeks because she became ill.

Shomos explained before the program that 30 students were originally scheduled to perform at the soiree, and on the rescheduled date many of them were performing in two groups in France.

“But we have some terrific people still in town, and we’re going to have a lovely program,” he added. “It will include a good variety with five different languages and compositions spanning about 300 years.”

The performances included:

• “Bei männern, welche Liebe fühlen” from Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.” In this piece, the princess Pamina and birdcatcher Papageno daydream about each finding their “special someone.”

• “Quel guardo il cavaliere” from Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale.” In this composition, Norina reads a sappy romance novel and mocks how ridiculous its premise is.

• "Ne poj, krasavica, pri mne" by Rachmaninov, with text by Pushkin, portrays nostalgia for a past love and homeland.

• "I shall not live in vain" by Jake Heggie, a musical setting of an Emily Dickinson poem.

• “Resume/Wail/Frustration” – This duet from Ricky Ian Gordon’s cycle “Autumn Valentine,” with text by Dorothy Parker, maps the love and bitter dissolution of a marriage.

• Two arrangements by Steven Mark Kohn. “The Gallows Tree” tells the story of a young man who has been condemned to be executed, begging the people in his life to bail him out. The second composition, “The Senator’s Stump Speech,” is about a senator explaining his very strong (and contradictory) views on whiskey.

• “The Flower Duet” from the opera “Lakme” by Leo Delibes reflects on the beauty of nature.

• “Vanilla Ice Cream” from the Broadway musical “She Loves Me.” In this piece, Amalia writes to her anonymous pen pal, whom she thinks stood her up for their first in-person date, while reveling in the fact that her co-worker (with whom she generally does not get along) was thoughtful enough to bring her ice cream – not realizing that they are the same person.

The Hruza home, originally the “Woods Mansion,” was built from 1915-17 for Frank H. Woods, founder of the Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Co. The Hruza family purchased and moved into the home in 1991.

Jack Saltzman was the soiree event planner.

This year’s Friends of Opera Gala is planned for Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Country Club of Lincoln with the theme “A Viennese Ball.”

The Friends of Opera organization supports UNL opera productions and vocal students through scholarships, performance opportunities, receptions after performances, outreach programs such as annual productions of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” for Lincoln Public Schools, and awards to promising regional singers through the Metropolitan Opera Auditions. For more details and to become a member, visit friendsofopera.org.

