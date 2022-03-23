Seniors Foundation seeks nominees for service award

The Seniors Foundation of Lincoln and Lancaster County is seeking nominations for its Keystone Award, which honors an individual, couple or group who has made a significant impact on the lives of seniors today and whose time, energy, effort and/or resources will provide a lasting benefit for years to come.

Deadline for nominations is Wednesday, March 30, at 5 p.m. Nomination forms are available online at www.SeniorsFoundation.org.

Past recipients of the Keystone Award, originally called the Community Service Award, include Helen Boosalis, Gil Savery, Lela Shanks, Jerry Joyce, Joe Hampton, Harland Johnson, Scott Young, R. David Wilcox, Dayle Williamson, Dorothy Applebee, Coleen Seng and Dave Rusk.

The Keystone Award will be presented May 25 during the Keystone Award luncheon at the Country Club of Lincoln. The luncheon is an annual fundraiser hosted by the Seniors Foundation, a nonprofit in Lincoln that supports Aging Partners. Guest speaker for the event will be Marilyn Moore, retired Lincoln Public Schools associate superintendent and Bryan College of Health Sciences past president. Luncheon tickets are $75 per person and $750 for a table of eight.

For nomination or ticket information, call the Seniors Foundation at 402-441-6179 or email seniorsfoundation@seniorsfoundation.org.

Founded in 1981, the mission of the Seniors Foundation of Lincoln and Lancaster County is to enrich the lives of seniors by supporting Aging Partners. As a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Seniors Foundation believes every person has the right to be treated with dignity and respect as they age. Learn more at www.SeniorsFoundation.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0