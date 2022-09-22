Second Chances Matter concert raises $10K for Bridges to Hope

Keynote speaker Chef Brandon Chrostowski and Nashville Christian musician Ben Fuller captivated an audience of 150 in person and 125 online viewers with their personal stories of second chances Aug. 19 at the Second Chances Matter concert at Christ Lincoln Church.

The concert brought in $10,000 to help provide services offered by Bridges to Hope to men and women being released from incarceration.

Prior to the concert, Chef Brandon and Bridges to Hope Executive Director Rhonda Mattingly visited the new Reception & Treatment Center (RTC) kitchen. They discussed with representatives from Metro Community College and the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services administration the possibility of implementing a culinary program in the Nebraska prison system.

Fuller, along with his accompanist Taylor Bridges, gave a concert to remember.

“Boy, did they rock the house!” said Mattingly.

Fuller shared his story and how his second chance has called him to use his amazing voice to spread the word of God and help others tell their own stories. Prior to the public evening concert, Fuller performed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and also at the RTC.

Three concerts in one day was a powerful and exhausting day for the band. Fuller is a rising star who is on tour throughout the nation. He will be back in Omaha Oct. 1, touring with Christian musician Zach Williams.

“Many thanks to all our event sponsors and donors of gifts for raffle prizes,” Mattingly said. “A special thank you to everyone who came out to learn more about Bridges to Hope and second chances.”

To learn more, visit www.bridgestohopene.org/.