The 11th annual Run for the Bridges at Wilderness Park attracted 110 nature lovers, including a few dogs, on a below-freezing but sunny March 12 morning.

“Many families came to play in the creek and finally ran when they were ready," said Rosina Paolini, event founder and coordinator. “That is the beauty of this run. You can play, run, commune, eat and then run some more.”

The event raised $3,200, which will go to the Lincoln Community Foundation, designated for Wilderness Park on Give to Lincoln Day to match the money, Paolini said. The funds will help make bridge repairs and replacements at the park.

Recent and current bridge work includes a water management project at the Saltillo trailhead area that is now complete, a Rock Island connector bridge now under construction, and some creek crossing drainage that is on the to-do list, Paolini said. The projects are paid for with matching funds from the City of Lincoln, grants, Great Plains Trails Network support and the Run for the Bridges funds.

“I am grateful for the partners who collaborate so well,” Paolini said.

Event sponsors were Complete Dermatology, Lincoln Running Company, Cycle Works/Moose’s Tooth, RBC Wealth Management, Screen Ink, Eagle Printing and Sign, Open Harvest Cooperative, Leon’s Gourmet Grocery, Ivanna Cone, Zipline Brewing Co. and Butterfly Bakery.

Leftover food was donated to the F Street Recreation Center.

“I thank everyone who participated – including those who volunteered and those who ran around taking pictures – they provided their time and super positive energy to empower us all,” Paolini said.

She added that next year, on March 11, 2023, a new route will enable Run for the Bridges participants to see another part of the park while completing the 10K or half marathon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0