The 12th annual Run for the Bridges hosted 78 people and more than a few four-legged friends who trudged through freezing rain, mud and slush March 11 for an adventure in Wilderness Park.

The Saltillo Trailhead at the park’s south end, 26th and Saltillo Road, served as the start and finish for the 2-mile, 10K and half-marathon loops.

“Some participants carried umbrellas, some played in the creek bed and some ran as far as 16 miles to prepare for the upcoming Lincoln Marathon,” said Rosina Paolini, event founder and coordinator. “Many of the same folks show up year after year and travel from as far as Scottsbluff. This year, one woman was visiting from Colorado.”

Thanks to sponsors and volunteers, the event raised another $2,100 to help fund bridge repairs and replacements at Wilderness Park, Paolini said. The tally will be donated to the Lincoln Parks Foundation during Give to Lincoln Day to maximize matching funds earmarked specifically for Wilderness Park bridges.

Completed projects have included Saltillo Trailhead drainage and the Saltillo Bridge, Cardwell Branch Bridge and Pioneers Boulevard Bridge, Paolini said. Several projects are in the works to connect Wilderness Park.

“The Rock Island Connector Project will connect the Rock Island and Jamaica North trails to Wilderness Park and reconnect a major north-south trail with a much-needed Hinterlands Bridge, which will only be replaced if sufficient funds are available,” she said. “Trail users have expressed that the Hinterlands Bridge replacement is a priority.”

Other projects to be completed include rehabilitation of the Fitness Loop and the Old Cheney Suspension Bridge.

Local sponsors included Complete Family Dermatology, RBC Wealth Management, Cycle Works, Screen Ink, Eagle Printing and Sign, Ivanna Cone, Open Harvest, Leon’s Gourmet Grocers, KZUM and Butterfly Bakery.