Rotary 14 Foundation celebrates 25 years of local community impact

To honor community giving, members past and present of downtown Lincoln Rotary Club 14, the 14th oldest Rotary club in the world, gathered June 22 at the Country Club of Lincoln for an all-star party. The event honored the 25th anniversary of the club’s charitable entity, the Rotary 14 Foundation, its founders and those who helped make it all possible – the many generous donors, volunteers and board members throughout the years.

Founded in February 1997, the Rotary 14 Foundation has been a major asset in providing support for the many service objectives of Rotary Club 14. While Club 14 and its Foundation are two separate entities as required by tax code, they operate as one with a shared vision for future civic and financial support for Lincoln and surrounding areas.

“It truly has been a team effort,” shared Mark Stephens, past president of Club 14 and current Foundation board member. “During this milestone anniversary, we celebrate our success and show appreciation for the many people who have invested time, talent and funds to build the Foundation over the past 25 years. Hundreds of Rotarians have made significant pledges and other donations, as well as dedicating time and resources to fundraising events.”

The evening also spearheaded the Foundation’s next major fundraising endeavor: the 5|25 Initiative, which seeks to build the Foundation’s endowment to a $5 million base by 2025.

John Gessert, incoming president of Club 14 and current ex officio member of the Foundation board, asked Rotarians to join him and others in becoming a charter member of the 5|25 Initiative and shared words of encouragement with attendees. “This major giving campaign will allow our club to further enhance our scholarship program, increase the ability for signature projects and help develop meaningful club service opportunities.”

Momentum built among those in the room as they completed pledge cards and shared future dreams and aspirations.

The Rotary 14 Foundation has a long history of being a force for good in the Lincoln community. Guests were taken on a reflective journey as they watched a video produced by Randy Bretz, former Club 14 president, that showcased the charitable work and lives impacted by the Foundation working alongside Club 14. From testimonials by a few of the club’s outstanding 30-plus scholarship recipients to highlighting the deep partnership with the TeamMates program and revisiting more than 60 grants awarded, it was clear that Rotary 14 is committed to giving back through lasting signature projects.

Many of those neighborhood projects are recognizable throughout the community, including the refurbished playgrounds at both Elliott and Everett elementary schools, the gazebo at the Sunken Gardens and the Cascade “teachers” fountain across 27th Street, as well as the annual Dictionary Project for fourth graders.

The night came to an eventful close as Roger Ludemann, an active Club 14 member and one of the original founders of the Rotary 14 Foundation, received standing applause from the crowd as he was presented with a commemorative crystal sphere by Sandy Fabry, current Foundation board president. Ludemann has been instrumental in helping lead the Foundation’s growth since its inception, as well as serving as a liaison between the club and the Foundation.

To learn more about the Rotary 14 Foundation or to make a charitable contribution, visit rotary14foundation.org.