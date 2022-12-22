Project Funway event raises $30,000 for Fresh Start

Fashion Night, also known as Project Funway, wowed Lincoln fashion devotees for the 11th time in November. Chic models sashayed and flounced down the runway, showing off 34 one-of-a-kind garments made from repurposed materials, and created by 30 talented and inspired University of Nebraska-Lincoln students and community-based designers.

Savvy guests were not disappointed. It was fashion’s chance to support the meaningful work of Fresh Start, a transitional shelter for women experiencing hopelessness and homelessness in and near Lincoln.

Even before the doors opened, many of the 230 guests shopped for bargains at the meticulously curated Daisy Boutique, relocated for one night to the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel. Once inside the grand ballroom, guests sampled delicious appetizers including some new creations from the Cornhusker’s chef, engaged with friends, and drifted through the tables of silent auction items while refining their bidding strategies.

In his first Project Funway appearance, Master of Ceremonies Patrick Reese’s enthusiasm, banter and sense of humor kept guests up-to-date and the party moving forward. Reese even cajoled guests to reach deeper into their wallets during the live auction for a vacation stay at Winter Park, Colorado; private roundtrip flight to Kansas City; private shopping experience; or a limo and Christmas lights tour for 12. Proceeds from the entire event were $30,000.

In his remarks prior to the runway show, Fresh Start Board President Tad Hunt welcomed all to Project Funway and recognized Fresh Start’s staff for their efforts and hard work. Later, he teased about a special announcement forthcoming from Fresh Start early in 2023.

Underpinning Fresh Start’s importance to the community, program alum Cara showed courage and grace as she stood before the audience and shared the story of her struggles, her jagged journey, and how Fresh Start helped her build the successful life she has now. Many in the audience wiped away tears as they gave her a standing ovation.

Once the house lights were dimmed, the models took to the runway in sync with the staccato beat of the music. Three judges had the unenviable task of choosing the winners: Katie Francisco, assistant curator at the International Quilt Museum (and a former Project Funway designer and model when she was a UNL graduate student); Brooke Muller, founder and CEO of Sapahn, a luxury leather bags and accessories company; and Natalie Pieper, Miss Nebraska USA 2022 and a financial services litigator. After a long deliberation while the audience enjoyed dessert, their choices were:

 Best of Show: Inas Hskan, modeled by Lily Park;

 Most Innovative: Sophia Notto (made out of a pool floatie), modeled by Olivia Fiore;

 Best Integrity of Original Material: Reyanna Moore, modeled by Brody Drayer;

 Honorable Mention-UNL: Dee Joiner (modeled by Maya Tanikawa Brown); and

 Honorable Mention-Community: Designed and modeled by Joelle Tangen.

“I was really impressed with the creativity of the designers this year,” said Francisco. “I love the entire concept of this challenge, and loved seeing how each designer interpreted it. One of the cool things about a design prompt like this [repurposing material] is that it’s relatively friendly to beginner designers, because you can change as much or as little as you want with the original garments. It was a really great event. I’m so happy I was able to be a part of it!”

Project Funway received generous sponsorships and donations from local businesses. “This year our top sponsors were Hampton Enterprises and Union Bank and Trust (UBT),” noted Board Vice-President Connie Benjamin. “And we received many donations from small and large businesses as well as individuals for our live and silent auctions.”

In addition to Benjamin, the Project Funway team included Audrey Back, Amber Bogle, Nikki Gohring, Seth Hansen, Kayla Jaskulski, Tam Lawson and Executive Director Monica Zinke. AVDude LLC (Michael Reinmiller), Seth Hansen and Andrew Fuller showcased their own creativity with event photography and video services.

The design competition itself was made possible by Fresh Start’s friends and supporters at the Department of Textiles, Merchandising & Fashion Design in the UNL College of Education & Human Sciences, particularly Dr. Sandra Starkey, Melisia Bieber and Taiwo Bamidele.

Summing it up for those in attendance, Francisco said, “I love that we can use fashion to give back to the community.”

Project Funway will return in fall 2023. In the meantime, follow Fresh Start Home and The Daisy on social media, or visit www.freshstarthome.org. For specific inquiries, call 402-475-7777.