Preserving the Pershing mural

The Pershing mural is an impressive example of public art and a historic Nebraska icon. It was created in the mid-1950s and designed by Leonard Thiessen and Bill J. Hammon (both represented in the Museum of Nebraska Art, Kearney, Nebraska). At the time the mural was installed, it was the largest work of its kind in the United States.

For seven decades, citizens of Lincoln, as well as other Nebraska residents and visitors to our city, have attended the wide variety of events offered at Pershing Auditorium (sports activities, concerts, dances, ice skating, graduations, conventions, etc.). The beautiful mural on the front of the building is perhaps symbolic of the memories we continue to cherish since it was constructed.

“There is no question that the mural is a historical and cultural icon for the City of Lincoln and worth the effort to salvage and save,” George Neubert, former director of the Sheldon Museum of Art and Sculpture Garden and current director of the Flatwater Art Foundation, said in a May 31, 2014 Lincoln Journal Star article written by Nancy Hicks.

However, the Pershing Center and its mural are on track to be demolished this coming summer and, until recently, the project did not include a plan to preserve the iconic mural, which measures 38-by-140 feet (four stories tall) and consists of 763,000 square-inch tiles.

As a result, the Pershing Mural Conservation Committee, a small group of dedicated individuals, was formed, and a feasibility study and input from skilled professionals revealed that it was indeed possible to safely remove the mural from the front of Pershing. A fundraising campaign was initiated on March 1, with the total project estimated to cost $3 million, which includes a $200,000 endowment for future maintenance.

If the fundraising campaign to save Pershing’s mural is successful, beginning in May, Mike McCullough of MTZ Properties will direct the three phases defined for this herculean effort:

1. Safely removing the mural;

2. Cleaning each of the inch-square tiles and restoring the tiles that are missing; and

3. Relocating and reinstalling the mural in another Lincoln location.

The $3 million must be raised during March and April, as MTZ Properties will need to initiate its work in May to safely remove the mural (a two-month process) to meet the city’s tentative schedule to begin the building’s environmental remediation this summer.

Strong community interest and good fortune have identified opportunities and locations for efficient reinstallation closer to eye level in a public venue, where the artwork may continue to be appreciated for another seven decades. One option as a prime new location for future placement is on the Lancaster Event Center campus. For that reason, the committee continues ongoing communication with Amy Dickerson, managing director of the Lancaster Event Center, and its board of directors.

The mural is envisioned to be mounted outdoors, on a billboard-sized structure in a small plaza setting, with both walking accessibility and benches for seating. It would fit well with current site improvement projects being planned at the LEC and add to the special experience of those attending events.

The Pershing Mural Conservation Committee is dependent on a grassroots effort – community and statewide – to raise the $3 million necessary to save this unique work of art in only two months.

“We are counting on the meaning of countless life-changing memories Pershing has to generations of Nebraskans to support this fundraising campaign and ultimately allow its magnificent mural to be displayed at a widely accessible public location, as was Pershing Auditorium in its day,” said Liz Shea-McCoy, a local artist and arts advocate who is leading the effort.

Tax-deductible monetary donations to save Pershing’s mural may be mailed to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, 128 N. 13th St., Suite 1010, Lincoln, NE 68508, noting Pershing Mural Preservation Project in the memo line of the check. To donate online, go to www.nshsf.org/projects/pershing-mural/.

If you have questions, contact Liz Shea-McCoy at lizwshea@windstream.net or 402-430-5923.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0