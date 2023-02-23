March 4 – Mardi Gras Gala for Heartland Cancer Foundation

The eighth annual Mardi Gras Gala, “Let the Good Times Roll,” will take place Saturday, March 4, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St., to support local cancer patients. This is the Heartland Cancer Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The evening will include interactive audience entertainment (music bingo, anyone?), a silent auction, live auction, bourbon pull, delicious food and a Mardi Gras flair. To learn more and reserve your table or tickets, go to https://one.bidpal.net/hcfmardigras2023/welcome.

March 5 - Lincoln Choral Artists fundraising concert/auction

The Lincoln Choral Artists’ annual fundraising concert and silent auction is set for Sunday, March 5, at 4 p.m. at the Royal Grove, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. This concert will take place in conjunction with the Doane University Doublewide Men's Choir. For more information and tickets, go to www.lincolnchoralartists.org/tickets--support.html.

March 11 – Run for the Bridges at Wilderness Park

The 12th annual Run for the Bridges will start at 9:30 a.m. with staggered start times at the Saltillo Trailhead, 26th and Saltillo Road at Wilderness Park. The event will include a half marathon, 10K and 2-mile run. Run for the Bridges partners with the Lincoln Parks Foundation with help from the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department to fund improvements implemented at Wilderness Park. Building bridges, connecting trails and building community is the goal. To sign up, go to www.getmeregistered.com.

March 22 – Habitat for Humanity Community Builders Breakfast

The Community Builders Breakfast, Habitat for Humanity-Lincoln’s biggest fundraising event of the year, will take place Wednesday, March 22, from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the DelRay 817, located at 817 R St. This event will help Habitat fund its 2023/24 builds and will feature inspirational stories from Habitat families, motivational words from featured speaker Rev. Kirstie Engle, and awards for Habitat’s partners who have helped build homes, communities and hope. Tickets and table sponsorships are available at https://lincolnhabitat.org/get-involved/community-builders-breakfast.html.

March 25-26 – I Love My Dog Expo

The annual I Love My Dog Expo will take place Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, March 26, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. This fundraising event for Domesti-PUPS provides two days of dog-friendly, family-oriented activities. Visit vendors for dog-related products and services or find your new best friend at one of several rescue organizations in attendance. Learn about responsible dog ownership. The event includes entertainment, games, training demonstrations, and shopping with vendors of dog-related products and services. Well-behaved dogs may attend the expo with an adult handler. All dogs must be current on vaccinations including Bordatella. Dogs should be on a short (no longer than 6-foot) leash, and no flexi-leashes are allowed. Admission is $10 per person (children under 10 are admitted free). A two-day ticket costs $15. For more information, go to www.ilovemydogexpo.com.