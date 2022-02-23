Party Planner

Feb. 26 – Team Jack Gala

Former NFL quarterback, NFL analyst and founder of the foundation that bears his name, Boomer Esiason will be the keynote speaker at the ninth annual Team Jack Foundation Gala at the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. Starting with a VIP reception and social hour at 5 p.m., the dinner and program will begin at 6:30 p.m. The evening will be filled with fellowship, lively bidding and inspirational stories from Team Jack families. Proceeds from the event support research for childhood brain cancer. Young Jack Hoffman was the inspiration behind the foundation. After being diagnosed with brain cancer at age 5, Jack won the hearts of many with his touchdown run in the 2013 Nebraska spring game. For more information, sponsorship opportunities and tickets, visit www.teamjackfoundation.org. A VIP ticket option includes access to a pre-event reception with complimentary drink and food, plus opportunities to interact with special guests including but not limited to keynote speaker Boomer Esiason, NFL and former Husker running back Rex Burkhead and more.

March 3 – 15th Annual Helping Hands Auction

The United Way Women in Philanthropy’s 15th annual Helping Hands Auction has been rescheduled to take place Thursday, March 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. With the theme “Diamonds are Forever,” the event will raise funds to provide diapers and winter clothing to children and their families who are in need. This year, the auction will also benefit United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska by purchasing new Tech Tools developmental technology at Bryan Health East and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital’s Pediatric Clinic in Lincoln. For more information, call 402-441-7700 or visit unitedwaylincoln.org.

March 16 – Community Builders Breakfast

The annual Habitat for Humanity Community Builders Breakfast is coming up Wednesday, March 16, from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Nebraska Innovation Campus. This hour-long breakfast will feature breakfast burritos from Venue restaurant and stories from Habitat homeowners, volunteers and supporters. The event will celebrate the hard work of Habitat’s volunteers and community partners, and the achievements of those dedicated to finding affordable housing for all. This event is one of Habitat Lincoln’s biggest fundraising events of the year. Habitat will also announce the official opening date of its new ReStore at 56th and Highway 2. The nonprofit is currently looking for sponsor partners for the Builders Breakfast. If your organization is interested in a table sponsorship or other opportunity, contact Deanna Walz at dwalz@lincolnhabitat.org.

April 28 – United Way Annual Meeting

United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County’s Annual Meeting will celebrate the organizations and individuals helping to meet community needs in health, education and financial stability. Everyone is welcome to attend the event, which will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. For more information, contact the United Way at info@unitedwaylincoln.org or 402-441-7700.

