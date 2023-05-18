May 21 – Tails ‘n Trails Pet Festival

This annual pet festival and fundraiser for the Capital Humane Society will take place from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Glacial Till Vineyard, 344 S. Second Rd., Palmyra, Nebraska, east of Lincoln. Bring a lawn chair to sit back, relax and listen to some great music. The event will also include local food trucks, games for pets and people, contests, demonstrations, photo opportunities, face painting, raffle prizes, vendors in the flea-less market, a bounce house and more. For more information and to register, go to https://secure.qgiv.com/event/tailstrails2023.

June 2 – Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run

SCIP’s annual “Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run” event will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Antelope Park, located by the enclosed shelter. This fundraising event for School Community Intervention & Prevention (SCIP) includes family-friendly booths and activities sponsored by local nonprofits, prize drawings, food, a photo booth (new this year) and a 1-mile Fun Run. Participation in the event and Fun Run is free; pre-registration for the Fun Run is required. To learn more and register for the event, go to https://www.raceregister.net/event/fa763d60-a197-11ed-b244-4fc61cfcb7af.

June 8 – Feeding the Soul of the City

The annual Feeding the Soul of the City fundraising dinner for Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Scottish Rite Ballroom, 332 Centennial Mall South. Matt Talbot will also recognize volunteers who go above and beyond through Compassion in Action awards. Event sponsorship options are still available. Your sponsorship allows Matt Talbot to continue feeding the souls of hundreds of individuals and families challenged with homelessness and poverty who pass through Matt Talbot’s open doors every day. To learn more about this event, visit mtko.org/events or contact Jenn Boettcher at jenn.boettcher@mtko.org or 402-817-0615.

June 10 – Brews at the Zoo

This event for adults age 21 and over returns with a night of live music by the Mezcal Brothers band on the FNBO Stage, visits from animal ambassadors and glasses of craft beers from local breweries. The evening, from 6-11 p.m., also includes after-hours access to the zoo for the evening and three drink tickets. Food and additional drinks will be available to purchase. The event will also be offered July 8 with the Lemon Fresh Day band performing, July 22 (Rascal Martinez), Aug. 12 (AM/FM) and Aug. 26 (Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal). For more details and tickets, go to www.lincolnzoo.org/events/brews-at-the-zoo.html.

June 11 – Wine & Howl

This 15th annual fundraiser for Lincoln Animal Ambassadors will take place Sunday, June 11, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Deer Springs Winery, 16255 Adams St. It will be an afternoon of dogs, food, wine and live music by AM/FM, a Lincoln ‘80s cover band. There will also be vendors with pet products and services, a raffle with prizes for pets and their humans, free pup cups and human cupcakes. For more information and advance tickets, visit www.lincolnanimalambassadors.org.

June 17-18 – Lincoln Arts Festival

This annual event brings together more than 100 artists, arts organizations and art enthusiasts in an inclusive, accessible venue. Diverse works of art, innovative demonstrations, hands-on arts activities and an eclectic mix of live performances provide a sense of community. The festival will take place Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, June 18, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will also be a free Lincoln Calling local music showcase Saturday, June 17 from 6-10 p.m. The festival will be located along Canopy Street between O and R streets and in the Railyard in the Haymarket District. Admission is free.