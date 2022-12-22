Party Planner

Jan. 5 – Forum on how one woman’s vision and persistence changed the world

Angels Theatre Company and Her Voice Matters will present a community forum titled “Predicting a Revolution: How one woman’s vision and persistence changed the world” Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m. in Mayflower Hall at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets. The forum, moderated by State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, will feature inventor and designer Margaret (Meg) Crane and playwright Jennifer Blackmer. Crane is the under-known inventor of the home pregnancy test. Reservations can be made at https://bit.ly/3iYLtGR .

Blackmer’s play, “PREDICTOR,” about Crane and her invention of the home pregnancy test, will have its world premiere performance in Lincoln at the Johnny Carson Theater in the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Friday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. Watch for more details about “PREDICTOR” in the February L Magazine.

Feb. 4 – Viva Lied Vegas

Experience the excitement of Vegas without leaving Lincoln! Friends of Lied members have planned a new Vegas-inspired fundraising event, Viva Lied Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts to celebrate the Lied Center’s Las Vegas roots. Four stages of live entertainment are planned. Enjoy a martini on the Main Stage to the smooth sounds of jazz performed by Kathy Morrow and No Limit, eat your heart out with Elvis (Joseph Hall) in the Commons, or shake your bootie to a high-octane dance band (The 402 Band and the I-80 Horns) in the Carson Theater. Then, visit the High Roller Lounge and be serenaded by Sinatra (Bobby Gadoury) while you try your hand at blackjack, craps, roulette and more. Wear your favorite Vegas nightlife attire! For more information, see our cover story on pages 14-15 in this issue of L Magazine. For tickets, go to www.liedcenter.org/vegas or contact Amy Ossian at aossian2@unl.edu or 402-472-4704.