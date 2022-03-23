Party Planner

April 26 – Dish and Bloom luncheon

James Farmer, a professional gardener, floral and interior designer, will make a return appearance at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals’ Dish and Bloom luncheon Tuesday, April 26, at the Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. Southern born and raised, Farmer’s work has been published in a variety of magazines including Southern Living, House Beautiful and Traditional Home to name just a few.

This year, Dish and Bloom will offer a pop-up shop by The Loft by Lee Douglas Interiors from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with the lunch and program starting at 11:30 a.m. Lee Douglas Interiors will provide the room décor and centerpieces, which will be for sale. Farmer will also be signing his most recent book, “Arriving Home,” which features design projects from the farmlands of Georgia to the rolling countryside of Connecticut. His next publication, “Celebrating Home,” is set to release in 2022.

Tickets to Dish and Bloom are $75 each or $750 for a table of 10. Register online at madonna.org/foundation or call 402-413-4777.

April 28 – United Way Annual Meeting

United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County’s Annual Meeting will celebrate the organizations and individuals helping to meet community needs in health, education and financial stability. Everyone is welcome to attend the event, which will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. For more information, contact the United Way at info@unitedwaylincoln.org or 402-441-7700.

April 28 – Wine and Dine for Libraries

A new fundraiser, Wine and Dine for Libraries, will take place Thursday, April 28, from 6-8:30 p.m. at Wilderness Ridge Country Club, 1800 Wilderness Ridge Pl. This casual evening will include a buffet dinner, and guests will have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items including a catered dinner for six, art pieces, volleyball tickets, football tickets, many one-of-a- kind items and wine baskets.

New this year will be electronic bidding, which is an easy way to track your bids. For those who haven’t used electronic bidding, help will be available. All proceeds will benefit the electronic options offered through Lincoln City Libraries.

The libraries need help so that they can continue to expand options, including purchasing additional electronic books, acquiring new programs and providing staff training. Computers and online learning are now part of our reading and lifelong learning. The silent auction will close at 8 p.m.

For tickets, visit the Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries website, foundationforlcl.org. For more information, e-mail foundationforlcl@gmail.com or call Gail McNair at 402-441-0164 or 402-429-5849.

May 20 – City Impact 25-Year Reunion Celebration

City Impact will celebrate 25 years of impact in Lincoln and beyond Friday, May 20, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Impact/Peter Pan Park, 1035 N. 33rd St. Since 1997, City Impact has walked with under-resourced youth in Lincoln, launching leaders into our community. City Impact students, alumni, families and supporters are invited to attend and celebrate with music, food trucks, activities and more.

