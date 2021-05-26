Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

June 4 – Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run
Grab your kids and head over to Antelope Park, 1630 Memorial Drive, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for outdoor fun benefiting School Community Intervention and Prevention (SCIP), a program of the Lincoln Medical Education Partnership that supports student behavioral and emotional health. After visiting vendor booths and participating in family-friendly activities sponsored by local nonprofits, join in a 1-mile Fun Run through the park. Register at scipnebraska.com, or sign up to run the evening of the event. Those who prefer not to participate in the Fun Run can attend for free. B-107.3 will be on-site playing music, and the Julie’s Hot Dogs “dog sled” food truck will sell gourmet hot dogs.
June 11 – Gateway Sertoma golf benefit for Tabitha Meals on Wheels
The 19th annual Gateway Sertoma golf tournament will tee off with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start at NuMark Golf Course, 8901 Augusta Drive. This four-person scramble includes a boxed lunch and prizes. Event proceeds benefit Tabitha Meals on Wheels, which serves 500-plus Lincoln neighbors who rely on this daily meal delivery to remain independent and safe at home. Register your team at Tabitha.org/golf or call 402-486-8509 for more information.
June 12 – Parkinson’s Revolution fundraiser
The Parkinson’s Foundation and Fly | A Fitness Revolution will host the annual Parkinson’s Revolution ride on stationary bicycles at 10 a.m. at Tower Square, 13th and P streets, to raise funds and awareness for the 1 million Americans living with Parkinson’s. Register at PDRevolutionNE.org. For more details, contact JT Cattle at jtcattle@parkinson.org or 913-416-4107.
June 12-26 – Mourning Run to benefit Mourning Hope
Mourning Hope, Lincoln’s grief center that offers free grief support services to children, adults and families, will host its first walk/run fundraising event, Mourning Run, a 5K or 1-mile event that can be completed from June 12-26. Event proceeds will enable Mourning Hope to advance its services in Lincoln and across the state. Register for the event by June 1 at mourninghope.org/supportus/mourningrun.html.
June 14 – Open house for Lincoln Arts Festival patrons
As a Lincoln Arts Festival patron, you and your guest will be invited to a patron open house reception in the Courtyard of Tavern on the Square in the Haymarket District on Monday, June 14, from 6-8 p.m. to meet Festival emerging artists and view their artwork. Hors d’ oeuvres and drink tickets will be provided. That evening, you will be entered into a drawing to receive a piece of art from one of the nearly 90 artists from Nebraska and across the U.S. If you recruit another patron to participate, you will receive two entries to win. Patrons receive art bucks that are spent like cash at the Festival, which will take place June 19-20 at Canopy Street and the Railyard in the Haymarket. You will be supporting the artists by purchasing their handmade art while also supporting the Lincoln Arts Council’s mission of providing programming and events that engage, empower and change lives regardless of economic status, age or life situation. Patrons will be recognized on the Lincoln Arts Festival webpage and on the Festival livestream, so go online before June 1 to be included. For details about how to become a Festival patron, contact Michele Peón-Casanova at 402-326-8455 or michele@artscene.org.
June 17 – Feeding the Soul of the City
Matt Talbot’s 15th annual Feeding the Soul of the City fundraiser will take place at 7 p.m. at Junto Wine, located east of Seward at 1356 182nd St. All money raised supports continued outreach and support of the homeless, near homeless and hungry in Lincoln. Enjoy delectable pairings of Junto wine/beer and heavy hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar and live music from The Wildwoods. Compassion in Action awards will be presented for dedication to defeating hunger and homelessness, and restoring hope among individuals and families experiencing homelessness. For more information and to make a reservation, visit mtko.org.
July 25 – Wine & Howl
Lincoln Animal Ambassadors’ 13th annual Wine & Howl fundraiser features wine tasting, food, live music, vendor exhibits, gift raffles, Rescue Roundups of adoptable dogs and more, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Deer Springs Winery, 162nd and Adams streets. Leashed dogs welcome; bring a blanket or lawn chair. Suggested donation $10/person. More details: lincolnanimalambassadors.org.