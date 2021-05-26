Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

June 12-26 – Mourning Run to benefit Mourning Hope

June 14 – Open house for Lincoln Arts Festival patrons

As a Lincoln Arts Festival patron, you and your guest will be invited to a patron open house reception in the Courtyard of Tavern on the Square in the Haymarket District on Monday, June 14, from 6-8 p.m. to meet Festival emerging artists and view their artwork. Hors d’ oeuvres and drink tickets will be provided. That evening, you will be entered into a drawing to receive a piece of art from one of the nearly 90 artists from Nebraska and across the U.S. If you recruit another patron to participate, you will receive two entries to win. Patrons receive art bucks that are spent like cash at the Festival, which will take place June 19-20 at Canopy Street and the Railyard in the Haymarket. You will be supporting the artists by purchasing their handmade art while also supporting the Lincoln Arts Council’s mission of providing programming and events that engage, empower and change lives regardless of economic status, age or life situation. Patrons will be recognized on the Lincoln Arts Festival webpage and on the Festival livestream, so go online before June 1 to be included. For details about how to become a Festival patron, contact Michele Peón-Casanova at 402-326-8455 or michele@artscene.org.