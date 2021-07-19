Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

July 24 - Family Skate Night for BackPack program

This family event will take place from 5:15-7:15 p.m. at the John Breslow Ice Hockey Center, 433 V St. The cost of $5 per person (maximum $20 per family) includes skates, ice time, pizza, cookies, face painting, balloon hats and other activities. All proceeds go to the Lincoln Food Bank's BackPack program. Non-perishable food item donations will also be accepted for the Food Bank.

July 24 – Brews at the Zoo

Adults age 21 and over are invited to enjoy tasty craft beers and live music by local band Loose Affiliation at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Taste craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing and more. Brats and burgers will be available to purchase. Tickets include admission from 6-11 p.m. and viewing the zoo’s 400 animals, including 40 endangered species, plus three drinks. Tickets are available at LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo.

July 25 – Wine & Howl