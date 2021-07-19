Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

July 24 - Family Skate Night for BackPack program
This family event will take place from 5:15-7:15 p.m. at the John Breslow Ice Hockey Center, 433 V St. The cost of $5 per person (maximum $20 per family) includes skates, ice time, pizza, cookies, face painting, balloon hats and other activities. All proceeds go to the Lincoln Food Bank's BackPack program. Non-perishable food item donations will also be accepted for the Food Bank.
July 24 – Brews at the Zoo
Adults age 21 and over are invited to enjoy tasty craft beers and live music by local band Loose Affiliation at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Taste craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing and more. Brats and burgers will be available to purchase. Tickets include admission from 6-11 p.m. and viewing the zoo’s 400 animals, including 40 endangered species, plus three drinks. Tickets are available at LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo.
July 25 – Wine & Howl
Lincoln Animal Ambassadors’ 13th annual Wine & Howl fundraiser will feature wine tasting, food, live music, vendor exhibits, gift raffles, Rescue Roundups of adoptable dogs and more, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Deer Springs Winery, 162nd and Adams streets. Leashed dogs are welcome; bring a blanket or lawn chair. Suggested donation $10/person. For more details, visit lincolnanimalambassadors.org.
Aug. 9 – Annual golf event to benefit Clinic with a Heart
This year’s golf tournament fundraiser for Clinic with a Heart will begin with registration at 11 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at noon at Hillcrest Country Club, 9401 East O St. All proceeds will go directly to providing free medical services to those in need in our community. To register or for event sponsorship information, contact Julie Forsman at julie@clinicwithaheart.org.